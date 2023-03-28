Wrestling: WDC wrestling postseason awards

WADENA – At the end-of-season banquet, the Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team celebrated a multitude of awards that were handed out to the wrestlers after a great 2022-23 season.

"The awards are voted on by their teammates," said head coach Brad Wollum.

Senior Koby Endres won the 2022-23 MVP and the Gold Award for finishing the season with 30-plus wins and a state appearance. He ended the year with a record of 37-3. Sophomore Faith Koning won Rookie of the Year and the Gold Award for her state tournament appearance.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres wrestles at 195-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek's Faith Koning wrestles at 132-pounds in her wrestle-back match in the second annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Sophomore Matthew Wegscheid won the Silver Award for having a 20-plus win season.

Sophomore Mason Brauch was awarded the Hardest Worker award. Freshman James Seelhammer earned Most Improved.

The WDC Award was given to senior Madelyn Gallant.

"The WDC Award stands for Worthy, Dedicated, Coachable," Wollum explained. "It's for athletes that continuously do the little things on and off the mat putting their team first."

Wrestling teams are recognized by the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association for their outstanding performance in the classroom with a Gold Award or Silver Award. Teams with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or more are handed the Gold Award and teams with a cumulative GPA of 3.00-3.49 are awarded the Silver Award.

The Wolverines were named a Gold Academic Team for achieving a team GPA of 3.738 throughout the season.