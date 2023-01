Wrestling: Wadena-Deer Creek shut out at home triangular

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team lost to Frazee 67-9 and Barnesville 47-34 at WDC on Thursday.

The Wolverines lost to the Hornets 67-9 and the Trojans 47-34.

Against Frazee, James Seelhammer (120) and Koby Endres (195) were the only Wolverines to put up points. Seelhammer defeated Blake Sonnenberg by a 3-0 decision. Endres pinned Weston Mickelson at 2:56.

WDC gave up the first two matches against Barnesville. The Wolverines responded with Hudson Schultz (120) pinning Collin Grommesh at 3:08 abd a Seelhammer (126) win by forfeit. Barnesville won the next three matches before WDC’s Madelyn Gallant (152) picked up six more team points with a win by forfeit. Grant Seelhammer (170) grabbed his first win of the meet, pinning Cameron Halverson at 4:47. Brandon Wheeler (182) won by a 10-0 major decision, and Endres (195) won by pin at 2:29. The Wolverines lost the last two matches.

FRAZEE 67, WADENA-DEER CREEK 9

ADVERTISEMENT

106: Cash Osterman (FRAZ) def. Gage Mallak by fall (1:46)

113: Liam Hamm (FRAZ) def. Hudson Schultz by MD (8-0)

120: James Seelhammer (WDC) def. Blake Sonnenberg by dec. (3-0)

126: Brady Borah (FRAZ) win by forfeit

132: Mason Wilkowski (FRAZ) def. Gideon Pinnella by decision (7-0)

138: Bailey Peichel (FRAZ) def. Jaydyn Kenney by fall (0:41)

145: Josh Mellema (FRAZ) def. Madelyn Gallant by fall (0:38)

152: Tyler Mow (FRAZ) win by forfeit

ADVERTISEMENT

160: Jake Nagel (FRAZ) def. Ettore Pinnella by fall (4:53)

170: Preston Mayfield (FRAZ) def. Grant Seelhammer by fall (3:12)

182: Max Rue (FRAZ) def. Brandon Wheeler by fall (0:57)

195: Koby Endres (WDC) def. Weston Mickelson by fall (2:56)

220: Derek Zitzow (FRAZ) def. Brett Reinke by fall (0:39)

285: Xander Kohler (FRAZ) win by forfeit

BARNESVILLE 47, WADENA-DEER CREEK 34

106: Chase Hauck (BARN) def. Logan Seelhammer (WDC) by fall (1:20)

ADVERTISEMENT

113: Brock Grabow (BARN) def. Gage Mallak by fall (1:28)

120: Hudson Schultz (WDC) def. Collin Grommesh by fall (3:08)

126: James Seelhammer (WDC) win by forfeit

132: Ayden Hauck (BARN) win by forfeit

138: Asher O`Brien (BARN) def. Jaydyn Kenney by fall (2:39)

145: William Rotz (BARN) def. Kylan Benning by Tech Fall (4:36)

152: Madelyn Gallant (WDC) win by forfeit

160: Hunter Blilie (BARN) def. Ettore Pinnella by fall (5:19)

170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) def. Cameron Halverson by fall (4:47)

182: Brandon Wheeler (WDC) def. Austin Pender by MD (10-0)

195: Koby Endres (WDC) def. Jonny Robideau by fall (2:29)

220: Jordan Kroll (BARN) def. Brett Reinke by fall (2:30)

285: Tim Wells (BARN) win by forfeit