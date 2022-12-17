Wrestling: Wadena-Deer Creek falls to red hot Osakis

OSAKIS - The Osakis wrestling team didn't take long to get into a groove as it is 5-1 duals so far this season after its 51-27 win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Friday.

Osakis got off to a great start as it led 28-0 after the first five weights.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Mason Brauch wrestles Christan Nathe at 138-pounds on Dec. 16, 2022 in the Wolverines 51-27 loss against Osakis. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Eighth-grader Ashton Pastian began the night with a pin (1:16) for Osakis at 106 pounds. This was followed by a pin from sophomore Reggie George (2:49) at 113, an 8-0 major decision by freshman Simon Jacobson at 120, a pin (4:47) by sophomore Zackery Bruder at 126, and a win via forfeit for junior Jacob Taplin at 132.

The Silverstreaks rounded out the night with wins from eighth-grader Tucker Hagen at 145 (pin - 3:00), senior Kale Drevlow at 152 (pin - 5:35), a win by junior Gaven Cimbura (technical fall 18-3) at 160 and sophomore Kaleb Helberg at 182 (pin - 1:41).

WDC's Mason Brauch picked up an 8-4 decision win over Christian Nathe at 138-pounds. Grant Seelhammer (170, 1:09), Brett Reinke (220, 1:09) and Matthew Wegscheid (285, 1:53) all picked up fall victories.

OSAKIS 51, WADENA-DEER CREEK

106: Ashton Pastian (OSAK) over Gage Mallak (WDC) (Fall 1:16); 113: Reggie George (OSAK) over Hudson Schultz (WDC) (Fall 2:49); 120: Simon Jacobson (OSAK) over James Seelhammer (WDC) (MD 8-0); 126: Zackery Bruder (OSAK) over Dayton Putnam (WDC) (Fall 4:47); 132: Jacob Taplin (OSAK) over (WDC) (For.); 138: Mason Brauch (WDC) over Christian Nathe (OSAK) (Dec 8-4); 145: Tucker Hagen (OSAK) over Jaydyn Kenney (WDC) (Fall 3:00); 152: Kale Drevlow (OSAK) over Eli Benning (WDC) (Fall 5:35); 160: Gaven Cimbura (OSAK) over Ettore Pinnella (WDC) (TF 18-3 0:00); 170: Grant Seelhammer (WDC) over Brennen Gustafson (OSAK) (Fall 1:29); 182: Kaleb Helberg (OSAK) over Brandon Wheeler (WDC) (Fall 1:41); 195: Koby Endres (WDC) over (OSAK) (For.); 220: Brett Reinke (WDC) over Conner Koep (OSAK) (Fall 1:09); 285: Matthew Wegscheid (WDC) over Zachary Winkle (OSAK) (Fall 1:53)

Wadena-Deer Creek's Eli Benning wrestles Kale Drevlow at 152-pounds on Dec. 16, 2022 in the Wolverines 51-27 loss against Osakis. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service