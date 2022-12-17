Wrestling: Wadena-Deer Creek falls to red hot Osakis
The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team fell to Osakis 51-27 on Friday night. Osakis is now 5-1 in duals to start the season.
OSAKIS - The Osakis wrestling team didn't take long to get into a groove as it is 5-1 duals so far this season after its 51-27 win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Friday.
Osakis got off to a great start as it led 28-0 after the first five weights.
Eighth-grader Ashton Pastian began the night with a pin (1:16) for Osakis at 106 pounds. This was followed by a pin from sophomore Reggie George (2:49) at 113, an 8-0 major decision by freshman Simon Jacobson at 120, a pin (4:47) by sophomore Zackery Bruder at 126, and a win via forfeit for junior Jacob Taplin at 132.
The Silverstreaks rounded out the night with wins from eighth-grader Tucker Hagen at 145 (pin - 3:00), senior Kale Drevlow at 152 (pin - 5:35), a win by junior Gaven Cimbura (technical fall 18-3) at 160 and sophomore Kaleb Helberg at 182 (pin - 1:41).
WDC's Mason Brauch picked up an 8-4 decision win over Christian Nathe at 138-pounds. Grant Seelhammer (170, 1:09), Brett Reinke (220, 1:09) and Matthew Wegscheid (285, 1:53) all picked up fall victories.
ADVERTISEMENT