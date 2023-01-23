Wrestling: Wadena-Deer Creek competes in Skip Nalan Invite

GRAND RAPIDS- The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team competed in the Skip Nalan Invitational at Grand Rapids on Saturday.

After a full day on the mat, the Wolverines finished in 10th place with 51 team points. Grand Rapids finished in first place with 190 team points.

WDC’s Koby Endres (195) was the Wolverines’ top finisher. He finished in second place after losing to Deer River’s Jojo Thompson by a 7-6 decision in the first-place match.

WDC’s Grant Seelhammer (170) and Matthew Wegscheid (285) both finished in fifth place in their respective weight classes. Eli Benning finished sixth at 152 pounds.

SKIP NALAN INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES

1. Grand Rapids 190, 2. Jamestown 174, 3. Deer River 164, 4. Brainerd 148, 5. Hibbing 145.5, 6. Edina 115, 7. Fosston-Bagley 110, 8. Superior 82, 9. Crosby-Ironton 58, 10. Wadena-Deer Creek 51, 11. Proctor-Hermantown 48.5

WADENA-DEER CREEK TOP SIX FINISHERS

152- Eli Benning 6th, 170- Grant Seelhammer 5th, 195- Koby Endres 2nd, 285- Matthew Wegscheid 5th

