Wrestling: Faith Koning clinches state berth with runner-up finish at sections

Faith Koning is headed to the state girls wrestling tournament after a runner-up finish at sections on Saturday in Sartell.

_22I6632.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creek's Faith Koning wrestles at a home invite during the 2022-23 season. Koning qualified for state on Saturday at sections in Sartell.
Contributed / Doug Dutke / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
February 12, 2023 11:57 AM
STARTELL – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team sent one girl to state at the section championships on Saturday in Sartell.

Faith Koning won her 132-pound second-place match, pinning Milaca-Faith Christian’s Brittany Carlson in 5:11 to earn a state berth. The top two wrestlers in each division qualify for state. Koning went 3-1 on the day.

Three other Wolverines competed on Saturday. Madelyn Gallant took third at 145-pounds. She beat Forest Lake’s Kim Hernandez by fall (0:27) to earn a state qualifying match before falling to Mille Lacs Raiders’ Ashley Strang. Kaylee Endres (114), while Caddie Leesberg wrestled in the 120 division.

The girls state quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
