Wrestling: Faith Koning clinches state berth with runner-up finish at sections

STARTELL – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team sent one girl to state at the section championships on Saturday in Sartell.

Faith Koning won her 132-pound second-place match, pinning Milaca-Faith Christian’s Brittany Carlson in 5:11 to earn a state berth. The top two wrestlers in each division qualify for state. Koning went 3-1 on the day.

Three other Wolverines competed on Saturday. Madelyn Gallant took third at 145-pounds. She beat Forest Lake’s Kim Hernandez by fall (0:27) to earn a state qualifying match before falling to Mille Lacs Raiders’ Ashley Strang. Kaylee Endres (114), while Caddie Leesberg wrestled in the 120 division.

The girls state quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

