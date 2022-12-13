Wrestling: Endres wins 195-pound title in Brainerd, several Wolverines finish top 6

BRAINERD- Several Wadena-Deer Creek wrestlers notched top-six finishes over the weekend at Brainerd's Paul Bunyan Wrestling tournament.

Koby Endres won the 195-pound title with a fall victory over Bemidji's Spencer Ness. Endres pinned Ness in 1:53 to claim the top spot.

Kaylee Endres finished in third place in the girls' 118-126 class, while Cadie Leeseberg took fourth. Endres pinned Leeseberg in the third-place match in 1:12.

Faith Koning took home second place in the 126-136 group. She made it all the way to the title match before falling to Moorhead's Alayna Janke by fall. She beat Bemidji's Tori Bahr and Pierz's Ava Phillips in the first two rounds.

Madelyn Gallant took home third place in the 139-137 class. She knocked off Moorhead's Ava Hughes by fall in 57 seconds after Bemidji's Kylie Donant sent her to the third-place bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant Seelhammer wrestled in the fifth-place match at 170-pounds. He lost to Little Falls' Ryan Kloeckl by major decision.

PAUL BUNYAN INVITE TEAM SCORES- 1 Bemidji 212.0, 2 Becker 210.5, 3 Royalton-Upsala 154.5, 4 Brainerd 148.0, 5 Pierz 121.5, 6 Little Falls 114.5, 7 Detroit Lakes 107.0, 8 Frazee 91.5, 9 Mound-Westonka 71.0, 10 Moorhead 65.5,T-11 Sartell-St. Stephen, Staples-Motley 54. 13 Foley 52.0, 14 White Bear Lake Area 46.0, 15 Wadena-Deer Creek 43.0, T-16 C-E-C Lumberjacks, Grand Rapids 26.0, 18 Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears 23.0, 19 Cretin-Derham Hall 3.0

Wadena-Deer Creeks' Koby Endres, top, wrestles Becker's Dylan Weber during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch