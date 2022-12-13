Wrestling: Endres wins 195-pound title in Brainerd, several Wolverines finish top 6
Koby Endres added another tournament win to his resume with a first-place finish at 195-pounds in Brainerd over the weekend. He joined several Wolverines in the top six of their respective classes.
BRAINERD- Several Wadena-Deer Creek wrestlers notched top-six finishes over the weekend at Brainerd's Paul Bunyan Wrestling tournament.
Koby Endres won the 195-pound title with a fall victory over Bemidji's Spencer Ness. Endres pinned Ness in 1:53 to claim the top spot.
Kaylee Endres finished in third place in the girls' 118-126 class, while Cadie Leeseberg took fourth. Endres pinned Leeseberg in the third-place match in 1:12.
Faith Koning took home second place in the 126-136 group. She made it all the way to the title match before falling to Moorhead's Alayna Janke by fall. She beat Bemidji's Tori Bahr and Pierz's Ava Phillips in the first two rounds.
Madelyn Gallant took home third place in the 139-137 class. She knocked off Moorhead's Ava Hughes by fall in 57 seconds after Bemidji's Kylie Donant sent her to the third-place bout.
Grant Seelhammer wrestled in the fifth-place match at 170-pounds. He lost to Little Falls' Ryan Kloeckl by major decision.