Wrestling: Endres, Koning represent Wolverines at state wrestling tournament

ST. PAUL – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team’s state tournament ended with no podium appearances from the two Wolverines who made the trip.

Koby Endres (195) and Faith Koning (132) represented Wadena-Deer Creek in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.

The Wolverines' weekend ended early after Endres and Koning failed to pick up a win during the two-day event.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres wrestles at 195-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023.

“It’s a tough tournament,” head coach Brad Wollum said. “To beat the kids at this level, the margin of error is so small. We saw that Friday in Koby Endres’ match, losing a close one 5-3. There’s simply no room for error. That’s how I would sum up our experience. Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong end of those situations but that’s just what it is like down here.”

Endres started the weekend for WDC on Friday, March 3 against Caledonia-Houston's Ayden Goetzinger. In his first-round matchup, Goetzinger defeated Endres by decision (5-3). Endres was eliminated from the tournament after Goetzinger failed to pick up a victory in his next match.

Koning hit the mat on Saturday, March 4 for her first-round matchup against Centennial's Jaden Ruegsegger and lost by fall (0:22). Ruegsegger went on to earn all-state honors, placing third in the tournament at 132 pounds.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Faith Koning wrestles at 132-pounds in her wrestle-back match in the second annual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 3, 2023.

In her wrestleback match, Koning took on Bemidji’s Imrie Mistic. Mistic took down Koning by fall (4:45) and the Wolverines’ weekend came to a close.

“It was a tough go but Koby and Faith fought extremely hard,” Wollum said about his two wrestlers. “Koby wrestled a full match but couldn’t shift it to the next gear which is hard against competition that you see down here. Faith wrestled almost a whole six minutes and was down a few points late but never caved in. They both fought hard and learn a lot. You can learn a lot of things from losses about yourself outside of wrestling.”

Even though the season ended without a medal around a Wolverine’s neck, the program as a whole is trending in the right direction.

Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling head coach Brad Wollum before Faith Koning's wrestleback match in the second annual girls state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 4, 2023.

“I would say that overall the program is taking great strides,” Wollum said. “Having lots of kids and excitement around the program, we are starting to build something. Every team is going to have different measurements of what a successful season is and even though we didn’t have a win down here, I would still chalk it up as an overall success. All the kids have been making great strides and so has the program as well.”

Heading into the offseason, Wollum understands that state titles are won when the spotlight isn’t shining the brightest.

“It would have to be figuring out how to get the time during the offseason to work on our skills,” he said. “Matches in March are won in July and August when nobody is around to watch you work. Now, it's getting to that next level, building the culture, and putting the extra work in. It won’t be easy but we have a couple of kids who are ready to lead the march and turn things around.“

