Wrestling: Endres claims second-place finish at WDC home tournament

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team hosted the Dennis Kaatz Memorial this past Saturday.

Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, finished with a team score of 218, which was good enough for the top spot.

WDC only had one top five finisher. Koby Enders (195) finished in 2nd, losing to Pequot Lakes-Pine River’s Corbin Knapp in a 6-5 decision.

The Wolverines will hit the mats Thursday, Dec. 8, in a triangular at Underwood High School.