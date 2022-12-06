Wrestling: Endres claims second-place finish at WDC home tournament
Wadena-Deer Creek senior Koby Endres finished in second place in the 195-pound weight class at WDC's home wrestling tournament.
WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team hosted the Dennis Kaatz Memorial this past Saturday.
Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, finished with a team score of 218, which was good enough for the top spot.
WDC only had one top five finisher. Koby Enders (195) finished in 2nd, losing to Pequot Lakes-Pine River’s Corbin Knapp in a 6-5 decision.
The Wolverines will hit the mats Thursday, Dec. 8, in a triangular at Underwood High School.
DENNIS KAATZ MEMORIAL TEAM SCORES- 1. Pequot Lakes-Pine River 218, 2. Thief River Falls 175, 3. Brainerd 165, 4. United North Central 151, 5. LPGE-Browerville 137.5, 6. Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie 125.5, 7. Staples-Motley 117, 8. Badger-GB-MR 39, 9. Wadena-Deer Creek 20
