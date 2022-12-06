SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Wrestling: Endres claims second-place finish at WDC home tournament

Wadena-Deer Creek senior Koby Endres finished in second place in the 195-pound weight class at WDC's home wrestling tournament.

_22I8662.jpg
Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres wrestles in the Wolverines' home invite on Dec. 3, 2022 at WDC HIgh School.
Contributed / Doug Dutke
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
December 06, 2022 02:22 PM
WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team hosted the Dennis Kaatz Memorial this past Saturday.

Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus, finished with a team score of 218, which was good enough for the top spot.

WDC only had one top five finisher. Koby Enders (195) finished in 2nd, losing to Pequot Lakes-Pine River’s Corbin Knapp in a 6-5 decision.

The Wolverines will hit the mats Thursday, Dec. 8, in a triangular at Underwood High School.

DENNIS KAATZ MEMORIAL TEAM SCORES- 1. Pequot Lakes-Pine River 218, 2. Thief River Falls 175, 3. Brainerd 165, 4. United North Central 151, 5. LPGE-Browerville 137.5, 6. Bertha-Hewitt- Verndale -Parkers Prairie 125.5, 7. Staples-Motley 117, 8. Badger-GB-MR 39, 9. Wadena-Deer Creek 20

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
