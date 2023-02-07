Wrestling: Endres claims individual title at Park Region championships, WDC girls compete at Pine Island

NEW YORK MILLS – Wadena-Deer Creek’s Koby Endres added another impressive notch to his belt at the Park Region Conference Championships on Saturday.

Endres won the 195-pound title by decision (9-8) over United North Central’s Shawn Hendrickson. The WDC senior was the lone conference champion.

WDC took sixth place in the team standings with 58 points. United North Central was the top team at 187.5.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres won the 195-pound Park Region Conference championship on Feb. 4, 2023 at New York Mills secondary. Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek public schools

Brandon Wheeler (182) also wrestled in an individual championship match. He lost to LPGE-Browerville’s Tate Twardowski by major decision (18-5).

Grant Seelhammer (170) was one of three Wolverines to secure a top-3 finish in their weight class. His 6-2 decision victory over United North Central’s Eli Roiko was good enough for third place.

Hudson Schultz (113) took fifth place after a win by forfeit. James Seelhammer (120) secured a fourth-place finish after losing to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville’s Colby Twardowski by a 10-2 major decision.

Jaydyn Kenney (138) lost to Osakis’ Tucker Hagen by a 9-4 decision for a sixth-place finish.

New York Mills took fifth place as a team with 95.5 points. Simon Snyder (152) and Bode Roberts (220) each finished in first place in their respective weight classes.

Snyder beat UNC’s Zachary Davidson by technical fall (17-0, 5:08), moving to 30-4 on the season. Roberts beat B-H-V-PP’s Braden Shamp by a 3-1 decision.

Mason Unger (182) claimed third place, while Brant Malone (145) finished in fourth place, respectively. Aiden Meech (106), Creed Mursu (120), Austin Geiser (132), Jon Rinerson (160) Blake Unger (170) all took fifth.

TEAM SCORES- 1- United North Central 187.5, 2- Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers-Prairie 182, 3- LPGE-Browerville 172.5, 4- Osakis 132, 5- New York Mills 95.5- 6- Wadena-Deer Creek 58.0, 7- Ottertail Central 47

WDC girls travel to Pine Island

One of the biggest girls-only wrestling tournaments featured 59 schools and over 200 competitors on Saturday in Pine Island.

The Wolverines had four girls compete. Kaylee Endres went 2-2 in the 114A bracket with a pair of decision wins. Faith Koning (132A) also went 2-2 with a couple of fall victories.

Madelyn Gallant (152A) went 1-2 on the day with a pin over Hastings’ Josie Giangiacuomo. Cadie Leesberg competed in the 120A division.

The WDC girls took 39th place in one of the state’s largest single-day wrestling events during the 2022-23 season.