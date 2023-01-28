Wolverines’ struggles continue against New York Mills

WADENA – Sometimes it just isn’t your week, and the Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team learned that the hard way.

Dropping games to Pelican Rapids and Perham earlier in the week, the Wolverines lost their third game straight game 51-35 to Park Region Conference rival New York Mills, who extended their winning streak to seven games.

“It was a tough matchup.” WDC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “New York Mills is big and physical. They play a tough zone that’s tough to get good looks against. We didn’t hit our shots again tonight. We needed to hit some outside shots in order to get NYM out on us. They packed the paint which made things tough. Their physicality helped them to get good looks up and down the floor.”

New York Mills' Ayla Olson goes up for the wide open layup in the Eagles' 51-35 victory over Wadena-Deer Creek at Wadena on Jan. 27, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

New York Mills head coach Bryan Dunrud thought his team played a hard-fought game.

“I was proud of our effort, and I thought we played disciplined,” he said. “I was really impressed with our defense by closing gaps. We always talk about short sprints and contesting. I thought we did a really good job with our responsibilities and not having any letdowns through the course of the game.”

The Eagles trailed just once during the game after WDC’s Montana Carsten splashed in a three to put her team up 9-8. New York Mills went on to outscore the Wolverines 18-8, going into the half with a 28-19 lead.

The second half was all Eagles, holding WDC scoreless for the first ten minutes. WDC’s Madison Carsten stopped the bleeding with a bucket and a foul, but their efforts were too little too late. The New York Mills defense made things difficult all night for the Wolverines.

“New York Mills is so big, long and athletic,” Cresap said. “They have Bauck on top who is long, lengthy and athletic, which helps her to get a lot of steals out on the perimeter. Then, they have the Olsons down low who make it hard to get easy shots down low. It was tough all night.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten protects the ball from New York Mills' Ayla Olson in the Wolverines' 51-35 loss to the Eagles at Wadena on Jan. 27, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Carsten finished with a game-high 23 points. She was just one of three Wolverines to score in the game. Montana Carsten (6) and Payton Gravelle (6) were the other WDC players to find success at the rim.

Dunrud thought his team’s second-half performance was as good as it gets.

“I was proud of the effort,” he said. “Basketball is a game of runs that teeter-tooters back and forth. I thought we did a really good job of breaking it into segments. You want to continually build and win those segments throughout the game. I loved our effort. Some shots Wadena made in the first game, they missed in this game. I thought we were more disciplined. That’s the game of basketball. They piled us in that first game but we battled like crazy in this game and we got the win. Super proud of my girls.”

New York Mills got their revenge after the Wolverines handed it to them on their home court 72-56 early in December. The Eagles weren’t about to let that happen a second time and got some help from a poor shooting night by WDC.

“The first game was a bit more up-tempo and Wadena hit 11-of-15 threes in the first half,” Dunrud said. “I thought we contested well on the perimeter and cut down lanes better than in the first game. They had maybe 42 free-throw attempts in that first game. I’ll give them credit for playing well in that first game. We didn’t close gaps, reached a lot and they took advantage of that. I thought our effort and discipline was better tonight. I was proud of how we took care of the basketball tonight.”

New York Mills' Alayna Baune attempts a layup with Wadena-Deer Creek's Payton Gravelle trailing her in the Eagles' 51-35 victory over the Wolverines at Wadena on Jan. 27, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

New York Mills spread the scoring around with seven different players finding success at the rim. Kali Olson led the team with 13 points. Alyana Baune (11) and Ayla Olson (10) both scored in double digits.

WDC lost one of their key players in Addyson Gravelle early in the first half due to injury. What she brings to the team can’t be replicated, and that hurt the Wolverines in the game.

“That obviously affects things a lot when Addy went down,” Cresap said. “She does a lot of different things for us. She is aggressive and will take it to the hoop. We don’t really have that kind of player coming off the bench quite yet. We had to do things on the fly and get Madison going a little bit. She had to do a lot for us. We couldn’t get any rhythm or flow. We scored our first bucket in the second half almost ten minutes in. You won’t be staying in too many games doing that.”

WDC has now dropped three straight games. Cresap and his coaching staff have a tough task in front of them with getting their team back on track.

“We have to get back to being who we are,” he said. During the first part of the season, we were having fun, flying around with energy, effort and enthusiasm. Now, we are lacking that. We can’t seem to put things together.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Carsten, blue, chases after New York Mills' Isabella Bauck in the Wolverines' 51-35 loss to the Eagles at Wadena on Jan. 27, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Eagles have found themselves on a seven-game winning streak after starting the season 2-6.

“We have gotten better, and the girls are having fun,” Dunrud said. “You got to have a team that listens. They won’t always agree with what you have to say, but they show up. Our practices have been more competitive. Our skill work has shown up more in games like some of the offensive things we did in the game tonight. The team has been receptive. It’s a little give and take. They want a few things and I want a lot of things so I give them a little bit and they give me a lot of sway. I appreciate their effort each and every day.”

NYM 28 23- 51

WDC 19 16- 35

NEW YORK MILLS SCORING- Maya Radniecki: 7 points, Aidyn Baune: 2 points, Isabella Bauck: 2 points, Kailey Keskitalo: 6 points, Alayna Baune: 11 points, Ayla Olson: 10 points, Kali Olson: 13 points

WADENA-DEER CREEK SCORING- Montana Carsten: 6 points, Madison Carsten: 23 points, Payton Gravelle: 6 points