Wolverines’ Schulz signs to play softball at Central Lakes College in Brainerd

Mercedes Schulz signed her letter of intent on March 7. She plans to pursue an associate of arts degree at Central Lakes College.

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Mercedes Schulz (center) has signed to play softball at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Also shown are her parents Dirk and Lois.
Today at 2:53 PM

WADENA — Wadena-Deer Creek senior Mercedes Schulz signed her National Letter of Intent on March 7 to play softball for the Central Lakes College Raiders in Brainerd next year.

Schulz was joined at the signing ceremony by her parents, Dirk and Lois; sister, Nevada; and WDC Activities Director Norm Gallant.

Central Lakes coach Ray Austin said that Schulz has been a participant in various CLC softball camps and leagues for several years and has improved over those years.

“She can play multiple positions and has shown that she is coachable,” Austin said. “Mercedes will fit in very well with our program and we are excited to start working with her next year.”

Schulz plans to pursue an associate of arts degree at Central Lakes College.

