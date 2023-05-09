Softball: Wolverines cooled off by Park Rapids as winning streak ends

PARK RAPIDS – In its six-game winning streak, the Wolverines scores 10 or more runs in each game before Park Rapids decided to ruin the party on Monday.

The Wolverines grabbed an early advantage but Park Rapids responded with 10 unanswered runs to shut down WDC in a 10-3 defeat.

The score was even after the first inning. Ella Stroeing started the second with a strikeout which was followed by back-to-back singles from Madelyn Gallant and Ashley Pavek. After Hailey Kircher went down on strikes, Addison Carr hit a two-out, two-RBI single to left field to give the Wolverines their first two runs of the game.

Montana Carsten hit another single to advance Carr into scoring position and Jada Dykhoff brought her home for the third run of the game. WDC established early dominance with a 3-0 lead after the second frame.

The Panthers answered with three runs in the bottom of the third which was only the start as runs began to pour in. Park Rapids kept the Wolverines off the scoreboard and tacked on seven more runs between the fourth and sixth innings to enter the seventh with a comfortable 10-3 lead. WDC had no response as the Panthers took control and didn’t hold back.

Carsten had been on a hot streak on the mound but Park Rapids quickly figured her out. She pitched five and one-third innings, struck out three and gave up 11 hits, eight runs, eight earned runs and four walks. Jenna Dykhoff came in for relief to finish out the last two outs of the sixth inning. She surrendered two hits, two runs, two earned runs, and punched out two.

The Wolverines finished the game with 12 hits in 28 total at-bats. Jada Dykhoff went 3-4 at the plate and had an RBI. Jenna Dykhoff and Carsten both recorded two hits. Carr ended the evening with one hit in three plate appearances, two RBIs and forced a walk.

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 0 3 0 0 0 0 0- 3

PARK RAPIDS- 0 0 3 1 3 3 X- 10

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten (L): 5.1IP, 3K, 11H, 8R, 8ER, 4BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 0.2 IP, 2K, 3H, 2R, 2ER

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Montana Carsten: 2-4; Jada Dykhoff: 3-4, RBI; Jenna Dykhoff: 2-3; Mercedes Schulz: 1-3; Ella Stroeing: 0-3; Madelyn Gallant: 1-2, R; Ashley Pavek: 1-2 R, BB; Hailey Kircher: 1-3; Lola Pulver: 0-1