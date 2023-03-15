WDC senior Carsten signs to play volleyball at University of Minnesota-Crookston

WADENA – Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine outside hitter Madison Carsten on March 2 signed her National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Carsten was chosen as the Park Region Conference’s most valuable player during this past volleyball season and was selected as an All-State senior. She was a multiple sport athlete for WDC and topped the 1,000-point milestone this basketball season.

Madison Carsten connects with the ball with Katrina Moench in the background. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

“Maddie has been an exceptional student and athlete at WDC. She has a work ethic like no other and is extremely dependable,” said Wolverines volleyball head coach Sue Volkmann. “Maddie has been a leader on our volleyball team for several years, and even when she was not able to play because of injuries, she was always there cheering on her teammates in games and practices. Maddie has been a coach in our youth volleyball programs for many years and is always willing to give back. She will be very successful in the years ahead.”

Carsten was named to the 2022 Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA All-State team after WDC made a very deep playoff run this season. She also was a 2022 Section 6AA All-Section selection, and she is a three-time Park Region All-Conference recipient. She tallied 1,191 career digs and 953 career kills for the Wolverines, and was a three-year captain.

The UMC campus is located in Crookston, Minnesota, and the mascot is the Golden Eagles. The college competes in the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Sports:







“(Madison) is remarkably bright on and off the court. I've seen her grow as a player and know how tough she is. She has been through a lot of adversity, but was determined to come out stronger,” said UMC volleyball head coach Nick Mesek. "Maddie has a whip of an arm, but also great touch with many different shots in her arsenal. She passes well and picks up a lot of balls on defense. She's a true six-rotation outside hitter, and I believe she will have an immediate impact on our team. We are extremely excited to have her join our Golden Eagle family!”

Carsten plans to major in exercise science and follow that with graduate school for physical Therapy. She plans for a career in sports performance therapy.