Wadena ends great season with loss to Hawley in 8AA quarterfinal

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team saw one of the most successful season’s in school history come to an end in Hawley on Monday night, as the fifth-seeded Wolverines were not able to find a way to get past the fourth-seeded Nuggets in the section 8AA semifinals.

The Wolverines came out with adrenaline and hit their first three baskets, taking a quick 8-4 lead. Things would change fast though, as Hawley went on a 10-0 scoring run to take a 19-11 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the first half. Hawley would go on another scoring run a few minutes later, this time outscoring Wadena 13-3, bringing the score to 36-19 in favor of Hawley.

Josiah Kallevig makes a nice defensive play against Hawley. Jonah Bowe/Pioneer Journal.

The Wolverines weren’t going to leave without a fight, and they clawed back and played well to end the half, outscoring Hawley 13-4 to go into halftime only trailing 40-32.

Teshe Loer led the wolverines in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Peyton Church had nine points, and Josiah Kallevig had five points coming off the bench. Sam Senske had 14 first half points for the Nuggets and Brevin Stoa had 10.

Unfortunately the Wolverines weren’t able to sustain the success they found to end the first half, as Hawley came out firing on all cylinders and jumped out to a 16-7 run to start off the second half – taking a 56-39 lead.

Teshe Loer led the Wolverines with 19 points against Hawley Monday night. Jonah Bowe/Pioneer Journal.

The early surge would prove to be too much for Wadena, as they had to resort to shooting three pointers to try to climb back, and the shots just weren’t falling. In the end the wolverines would end up losing by 20 points with a final score of 74-54.

“Definitely frustrated with the results tonight, Hawley was just bigger and stronger, there's no way around it,” said Wadena Head Coach Kevin Tumberg. “Overall I'm very proud of how the season went for us, we tied a school record with 20 wins. Our six seniors were selfless, team-first players and that rubbed off on everybody. I hope these younger guys can carry that with them into next season. It was a good year with a lot to learn and grow on. We will focus on getting bigger and stronger this offseason and come back with higher expectations next year.”

The Wolverines swarm Hawley's Sam Senske in the section 8AA quarterfinals Monday night. Jonah Bowe/Pioneer Journal.

Junior Teshe Loer would finish with 19 points on the night for Wadena and junior Peyton Church had 14 points. Both players will be seniors next season. Senior Sam Senske finished with 25 points for the Nuggets and senior Mason Gratton would end up with 14 points on the night. Wadena’s final record for the season was 20-8.