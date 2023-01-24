STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports
News reporting
Wadena boxers compete in state and regional tournaments

January 24, 2023 02:45 PM
WADENA – This past month, the Central Minnesota boxing team out of Wadena had six boxers enter the Minnesota State and Regional Silver Gloves Tournaments.

Regional tournaments include the champions of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Wadena ended up with two Minnesota State and four Regional Champions. This is the largest youth championship team in Wadena Boxing History.

Unfortunately, Riley Livingston and Gavin Walz fell short in the four State Regional Championship finals this past weekend, but the local gym was proud of their effort.

Wadena will host a show at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. The Nationals in Independence, MO, runs Feb. 9-11 for Ada Walz, Hannah Lowers, Ayden Muscha and Tayton Kimber.

Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
