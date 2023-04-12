Track and field: Wolverines girls track scores top-five finish at Little Amik meet; boys finish middle of the pack

BEMIDJI – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track team scored an impressive fifth-place showing at the large and competitive Little Amik High School indoor track meet held April 11 at Bemidji State University.

The Wolverine girls tallied 35 points to finish behind first-place Perham with 107 and Pequot Lakes (75), International Falls (48) and Bagley/Fosston (39.5).

The boys track team finished 13th with 12 team points. Perham also won the boys side of the meet with 98 points, followed by Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (81), Rock Ridge (73), Pequot Lakes (54) and Bemidji (53).

The Wolverine girls were led by their field events where four athletes placed in the top eight places, and also a couple of relays that finished in scoring position.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track and field team finished 5th with 35 team points at the Little Amik indoor meet at Bemidji St. University on April 11, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Forum News Service

Junior Isabelle Larson finished with the day’s best individual place, garnering fourth in the long jump with a 15 foot 9.5 inch effort. She also finished fifth in the pole vault with a 9-foot vault. Senior Ellie Hale and freshman Gracie Arm finished sixth and seventh in the shot put with throws of 32 feet 7 inches and 32 feet 2 inches, respectively.

The 4x400 meter relay team composed of freshman Britta Sweeney, senior Ally Pavek, junior Isabelle Larson and sophomore Amber Collins scored a third-place finish in 4:28.21.

The Wolverine boys were led by junior Lyrik Haug whose 6-foot leap in the high jump earned him second place. Senior Emonie Hammond added a sixth-place finish in the long jump with an 18 foot 3 inch effort. Freshman Grant Nelson rounded out WDC’s scoring with an eighth-place finish in the 800 meter run in 2:14.76.

LITTLE AMIK INDOOR MEET BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1-Perham 98; 2-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 81; 3-Rock Ridge 73; 4-Pequot Lakes 54; 5-Bemidji 53; 6-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 34; 7-Hibbing 31; 8-Grand Rapids 26; 9-Chisholm 23; 10-Northland/Deer River; 11-Nevis 16; 12-Clearbrook-Gonvick 15; 13-Wadena-Deer Creek 12; 13-Pillager 12; 15-Roseau 8; 15-Bagley/Fosston 8; 17 Lake of the Woods/Indus 7; 18 West Marshall 6.5; 19 Red Lake County 3; 20-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 2.5; 20-Warroad 1; 20-Bigfork 1

LITTLE AMIK INDOOR MEET GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1-Perham 107; 2-Pequot Lakes 75; 3-International Falls 48; 4-Bagley/Fosston 39.5; 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 35; 6-Bemidji 34.5; 7-Frazee 29; 8-Pillager 26; 9-Nevis 25; 10-Hibbing 23; 11-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale; 12-Lake of the Woods/Indus 16; 13-Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 15; 14-West Marshall 14; 15-Grand Rapids 12; 15-Rock Ridge 12; 17-Warroad 10; 17-Pine River-Backus 10; 19-Chisholm 19; 20-New York Mills 7; 21-United North Central 6; 22-Mountain Iron-Buhl 5; 22-Clearbrook-Gonvick 5; Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 2.

WADENA-DEER CREEK BOYS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS- 800M- 8th- Grant Nelson 2:14.76

HIGH JUMP- 2nd- Lyrik Haug 6’

LONG JUMP- 6th- Emonie Hammond 18’3”

WADENA-DEER CREEK GIRLS TOP EIGHT FINISHERS- 400M- 8th- Britta Sweeney 1:06.38

800M- 6th Amber Collins 2:34.63

4x200M- 8th Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Britta Sweeney, Mari Koone 1:59.64

4x400M- 3rd Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Isabelle Larson, Amber Collins 4:28.21

SHOT PUT- 6th- Ellie Hale 32’7”; 7th- Gracie Arm 32’2”

POLE VAULT- 5th- Isabelle Lason 9’

LONG JUMP- 4th Isabelle Larson 15’9.5”