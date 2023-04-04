Track and field: Wolverines girls track finishes third, boys fifth in 10-team field at NDSU meet

FARGO, N.D. – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track team finished third and the boys fifth at the Thundering Herd Indoor Track and Field Championships held April 1 at North Dakota State University.

The Wolverines girls finished with 80 team points, only 4.5 points behind second place Kindred. Detroit Lakes and Central Cass tied for first with 109 points each. The rest of the field included Staples-Motley (57), Rock Ridge (54.5), Ottertail Central (47), Pelican Rapids (26) and Nevis (10).

The WDC boys track team finished fifth with 45 points; Kindred won the meet with a nearly 60-point margin, scoring 146.5 points. The rest of the field included Staples-Motley (84), Detroit Lakes (79), Pelican Rapids (58), Rock Ridge (43), Central Cass (40), Ottertail Central (29.5), Nevis (26) and Bishop Ryan (17).

The girls were led by first place finishes by sophomore Amber Collins in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.93 and Gracie Arm in the shot put with a throwing distance of 32’ 5”.

The WDC girls also had second place finishes in the pole vault with junior Isabelle Larson secured second place in the pole vault by vaulting 9’ 3”. Eighth-grader Layla Sharp jumped 15’ 3.5” in the long jump to finish in second place. Larson finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 32” 9.25’.

The boys were led by junior Lyrik Haug who placed first in the high jump with a height of 6” 2’ and second place in the long jump with a jump of 20” 2.75’.

THUNDERING HERD CLASSIC INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS TEAM SCORES:

GIRLS – Detroit Lakes 109, Central Cass 109, Kindred 84.5, Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Staples-Motley 57, Rock Ridge 54.5, Ottertail Central 47, Pelican Rapids 26, Nevis 10

BOYS – Kindred 146.5, Staples-Motley 84, Detroit Lakes 79, Pelican Rapids 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 45, Rock Ridge 43, Central Cass 40, Ottertail Central 29.5, Nevis 26, Bishop Ryan 17

WADENA-DEER CREEK GIRLS RESULTS (TOP EIGHT PLACES):

60 METER DASH – 1st Elise Wisnewski (Central Cass) 7.93

200 METER DASH – 1st Elise Wisnewski (Central Cass) 25.70; 5th Layla Sharp (Wadena-Deer Creek) 29.74

400 METER DASH – 1st Amber Collins (Wadena-Deer Creek) 1:01.93

800 METER RUN – 1st Maija Lamppa (Rock Ridge) 2:34.79; 4th Britta Sweeney (Wadena-Deer Creek) 2:35.72; 6th Ally Pavek (Wadena-Deer Creek) 2:44.56

1600 METER RUN – 1st Audrey Brownell (Staples-Motley) 5:25.71; 4th Britta Sweeney (Wadena-Deer Creek) 5:59.02

3200 METER RUN – 1st Jade Rypkema (Nevis) 10:54.72; 8th Lily Adkins (Wadena-Deer Creek) 15:33.23

60 METER HURDLES – 1st Elsa Ingebrigtson (Kindred) 9.79

4X200 METER RELAY – 1st Detroit Lakes 1:51.95 (Ella Paulson, Jerzie Horner, Mallory Fischer, Abby Larson); 3rd Wadena-Deer Creek 1:57.69 (Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Isabelle Larson, Amber Collins)

4x400 METER RELAY – 1st Staples-Motley 4:23.06; 3rd Wadena-Deer Creek 4:33.0 (Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Leah Osberg, Amber Collins)

4x800 METER RELAY – 1st Staples-Motley 10:27.05; 7th Wadena-Deer Creek 11:53.65 (Ally Pavek, Leah Osberg, Lily Adkins, Ruby Wegscheid)

HIGH JUMP – 1st Grace Gunderson (Detroit Lakes) 5’

POLE VAULT – 1st Jerzie Horner (Detroit Lakes) 9’3”; 2nd Isabelle Larson (Wadena-Deer Creek) 9’3”

LONG JUMP – 1st Elise Wisnewski (Central Cass) 16’7”; 2nd Layla Sharp (Wadena-Deer Creek) 15’3.5”

TRIPLE JUMP – 1st Mayzee Jacobson (Central Cass) 32’10.5”; 2nd Isabelle Larson (Wadena-Deer Creek) 32’9.25”

SHOT PUT – 1st Gracie Arm (Wadena-Deer Creek) 32’5”; 6th Ellie Hale (Wadena-Deer Creek) 30’10.5”

WADENA-DEER CREEK BOYS RESULTS (TOP EIGHT PLACES):

60 METER DASH – 1st Ethan Carrier (Detroit Lakes) 7.09

200 METER DASH – 1st Avo Ogundeii (Nevis) 23.35

400 METER DASH – 1st Logan Robben (Staples-Motley) 55.29

800 METER RUN – 1st Charlie Larson (Pelican Rapids) 2:06.89; 4th Grant Nelson (Wadena-Deer Creek) 2:17.40

1600 METER RUN – 1st Cameron Stocke (Rock Ridge) 4:28.92; 7th Lane Hoefs (Wadena-Deer Creek) 5:01.68

3200 METER RUN – 1st Issiah Tabatt (Staples-Motley) 11:03.02; 4th Owen Anderson (Wadena-Deer Creek) 15:23.52

60 METER HURDLES – 1st Jon Rice (Nevis) 9.25

4x200 METER RELAY – 1st Kindred 1:36.42; 5th Wadena-Deer Creek 1:42.20 (Lyrik Haug, Tayton Lehmann, Ettore Pinnella, Micah Segovia)

4x400 METER RELAY – 1st Rock Ridge 3:42.39; 6th Wadena-Deer Creek 4:05.12 (Lane Hoefs, Grant Nelson, Isaac Heppner, Tanner Collins)

4x800 METER RELAY – 1st Kindred 9:09.52

HIGH JUMP – 1st Lyrik Haug (Wadena-Deer Creek) 6’2”

POLE VAULT – 1st Turner Beachy (Staples-Motley) 10’9”; 6th Tanner Collins (Wadena-Deer Creek) 9’3”

LONG JUMP – 1st Presley Peraza (Kindred) 20’8.25”; 2nd Lyrik Haug (Wadena-Deer Creek) 20’2.75”

TRIPLE JUMP – 1st Brandton Marsh (Detroit Lakes) 42’5.75”

SHOT PUT – 1st Jack Packer (Kindred) 56’1”