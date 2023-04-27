Track and field: Wolverine girls take second at eight-team Perham Invitational; boys finish fifth

PERHAM – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track team scored 111 points en route to a second-place finish at the Perham Invitational meet Tuesday. While the Wolverines boys track team finished in fifth with 38 points in the eight-team meet.

Junior Isabelle Larson led the Wolverine girls with a first in the long jump with a launch of 15 feet 1 inch, a fifth place in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet 6 inches and an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:10.33).

Eighth-grader Layla Sharp added a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.16 and a fifth-place finish in the long jump with 14 feet 7 inches.

The Wolverine girl throwers also gave the team a boost with first- and second-place finishes in the shot put and discus events. Freshman Gracie Arm took first in the shot put with a put of 34 feet 9 inches and senior Ellie Hale finished second with a throw of 31 feet 7 inches. Arm also took first in the discus with a throw of 89 feet 9 inches and Hale also took second with a throw of 86 feet 2 inches.

The WDC boys track team was led by fourth-place finishes by senior Lane Hoefs in the 400-meter dash in 56.06, by eighth-grader Cameron Oie in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet 3 inches and by senior Emonie Hammond who jumped 16 feet 9 inches in the long jump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshman Ettore Pinnella and sophomore Caleb Simmons finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 100-meter dash with times of 12.03 and 12.09.

Seventh-grader Tanner Collins added a sixth-place finish in the pole vault with a leap of 8 feet 6 inches.

PERHAM INVITATIONAL MEET GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1-Perham 218, 2-Wadena-Deer Creek 111, 3-Ottertail Central 68, 4-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 64, 5-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 54, 6-New York Mills 19, 7-Frazee 15, 8-Parkers Prairie 7

PERHAM INVITATIONAL MEET BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1-Perham 159, 2-Parkers Prairie 138, 3-Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, 4-Ottertail Central 58, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 38, 6-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 28, 7-Frazee 4, 8-New York Mills 1

WADENA-DEER CREEK GIRLS (TOP EIGHT FINISHERS)-

100 METERS- 2nd Layla Sharp 13.16

400 METERS- 3rd Ally Pavek 1:06.84, 4th Emma Schmitz 1:07.31, 8th Isabelle Larson 1:10.33

1600 METERS- 2nd Britta Sweeney 5:51.41, 4th Amber Collins 5:57.41, 6th Noelle Spicer 6:02.53

ADVERTISEMENT

100 METER HURDLES- 6th Eva Pulver 20.91

4X100 METER RELAY- 2nd WDC () 53.52

4X200 METER RELAY- 2nd WDC () 2:02.27

4X800 METER RELAY- 3rd WDC () 10:35.78

SHOT PUT- 1st Gracie Arm 34’9”, 2nd Ellie Hale 31’7”, 5th Macey Goeden 28’2”

DISCUS- 1st Gracie Arm 89’9”, 2nd Ellie Hale 86’2”

POLE VAULT- 5th Isabelle Larson 8’6”

LONG JUMP- 1st Isabelle Larson 15’1”, 5th Layla Sharp 14’7”

ADVERTISEMENT

WADENA-DEER CREEK BOYS (TOP EIGHT FINISHERS)-

100 METERS- 5th Ettore Pinnella 12.03, 6th Caleb Simmons

400 METERS- 4th Lane Hoefs 56.06

1600 METERS- 8th Grant Nelson 5:02.44

300 METER HURDLES- 8th Charles Peterson 58.95

4X100 METER RELAY- 5th WDC () 54.91

4X200 METER RELAY- 3rd WDC () 1:40.87

4X800 METER RELAY- 1st WDC () 9:29.24

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOT PUT- 4th Cameron Oie 35’3”, 7th Dylan Wirth 32’4.5”

POLE VAULT- 6th Tanner Collins 8’6”, 8th Isaac Heppner 7’6”

LONG JUMP- 4th Emonie Hammond 16’9”

TRIPLE JUMP- 7th Cooper Damio 32’