Track and field: Wolverine girls repeat as Park Region Conference champs; boys place 5th

SEBEKA – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track team has repeated as Park Region Conference Champions, scoring 132 points to finish 16 ahead of Ottertail Central's 116.

The Wolverine boys placed fifth, dropping a position from last year’s conference meet.

In the girls meet, Ottertail Central also finished second last year, but closed the points gap between them and WDC this year. Last year the Wolverines won by 41 points. Rounding out the top five this year were Pillager (112), Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (87) and New York Mills (56).

WDC’s girls tallied four first-place finishes, and three second-places to fuel their championship.

Individual standout performances included freshman Gracie Arm who won both the shot put (32 feet 10 inches) and discus (99 feet 9 inches) throws. Arm’s discus throw netted her a personal record.

Sophomore Amber Collins also claimed two titles, including the 200-meter dash in 26.99 seconds and the 400-meter dash in 1:00.10. Both were personal records. Collins also took third in the long jump with a jump of 15 feet, 7 inches, another personal record.

Eighth grader Layla Sharp also had an impressive day, placing in four events including taking second in the 100 meters in a time of 13.34 seconds, placing third in the 200 meters in a time of 27.62 and taking fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 2.25 inches. Sharp recorded personal bests in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. And she also was on the 4x100-meter relay team that finished second.

Freshman Britta Sweeney also placed in four events at the conference meet, taking third in the 400 meters in a time of 1:04.79, fourth in the 800 meters in 2:32.14, and vaulting to a fourth-place finish in the pole vault at 7 feet. Sweeney scored a personal record in the 400 meters and a season-best in the vault. She also participated in WDC’s 4x400-meter relay team which finished third.

In the boys meet, finishing ahead of WDC with 63 points were Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (172), Parkers Prairie (144), Ottertail Central (79) and Pillager (72). Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale and Parkers Prairie switched places at the top from last year’s conference meet.

Individual standout performances included junior Lyrik Haug who won the high jump with a hop of 5 feet, 10 inches and took second place in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3.25 inches, a personal record. Haug also ran in the Wolverines’ 4x400-meter relay which placed fourth.

Sophomore Isaac Heppner claimed first in the pole vault with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches, and ran in the 4x200-meter relay that finished third and the 4x800-meter relay that placed fourth.

Freshman Grant Nelson also placed three times in the meet, taking fifth in the 800-meter run in 2:12.14 and fourth in the 1600-meter run in 4:51.71. He also participated in the 4x400 meter relay that finished fourth.

Senior Lane Hoefs rounded out the Wolverines' top performers, placing in three events as well, including fifth in the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:52.30, taking sixth in the 3200-meter run in 10:59.72, and running the 4x400-meter relay that placed fourth.

PARK REGION CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS TEAM RESULTS– 1- Wadena-Deer Creek 132, 2- Ottertail Central 116, 3- Pillager 112, 4- Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 87, 5- New York Mills 56, 6- United North Central 42, 7- Parkers Prairie 13

PARK REGION CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP BOYS TEAM RESULTS– 1- Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 172, 2- Parkers Prairie 144, 3- Ottertail Central 79, 4- Pillager 72, 5- Wadena-Deer Creek 63, 6- United North Central 24, 7- New York Mills 3

PARK REGION CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS– 100M- 2nd Layla Sharp 13.34

200M- 1st- Amber Collins 26.99, 3rd- Layla Sharp 27.62

400M- 1st- Amber Collins 1:00.10, 3rd- Britta Sweeney 1:04.79, 4th- Emma Schmitz 1:05.77

800M- 3rd- Ally Pavek 2:30.48, 4th- Britta Sweeney 2:32.14

1600M- 5th- Noelle Spicer 5:49.33

3200M- 4th- Noelle Spicer 13:15.75

300M HURDLES- 6th- Addison Hillukka 57.98

4x100M RELAY- 2nd- Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Rayna Udy, Kiyanne Maxwell) 55.26

4x200M RELAY- 4th- Rayna Udy, Lydia Oldakowski, Emma Schmitz, Kiyanne Maxwell 1:59.78

4x400M RELAY- 3rd- Wadena-Deer Creek Britta Sweeney, Ally Pavek, Leah Osberg, Amber Collins 4:28.24

4x800M RELAY- 4th- Wadena-Deer Creek Lydia Oldakowski, Leah Osberg, Emma Schmitz, Ally Pavek 11:07.08

SHOT PUT- 1st- Gracie Arm 32’10”, 2nd- Ellie Hale 31’5”, 6th- Macey Goeden 28’7”

DISCUS- 1st- Gracie Arm 99’9”, 4th- Ellie Hale 84’4.5”

POLE VAULT- 4th- Lydia Oldakowski 7’, 4th- Britta Sweeney 7’

LONG JUMP- 3rd- Amber Collins 15’7”, 4th- Layla Sharp 15’2.25”

PARK REGION CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS– 800M- 5th- Grant Nelson 2:12.14

1600M- 4th- Grant Nelson 4:51.71, 5th- Lane Hoefs 4:52.30

3200M- 6th- Lane Hoefs 10:59.72

300M HURDLES- 4th- Tayton Lehmann 42.87

4x200M RELAY- 3rd- Isaac Heppner, Tayton Lehmann, Micah Segovia, Lyrik Haug 1:42.15

4x400M RELAY- 4th- Lyrik Haug, Lane Hoefs, Grant Nelson, Nate Heppner 3:46.29

4x800M RELAY- 4th- Nate Heppner, Owen Anderson, Cooper Damlo, Isaac Heppner 9:43.96

HIGH JUMP- 1st- Lyrik Haug 5’10”

POLE VAULT- 1st- Isaac Heppner 9’6”, 3rd- Tanner Collins 9’, 5th- Cooper Damlo 8’6”

LONG JUMP- 2nd- Lyrik Haug 20’3.25”