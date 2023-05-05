Track and field: WDC girls edges Pillager for title at Sebeka’s Warrior Invite; boys finish sixth

SEBEKA – The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track team squeaked by Pillager by three points to claim the title at the Warrior Invite held at the Sebeka track complex. The Wolverine girls scored 111 points to the Huskies’ 108 for the win in the 10-team meet.

The rest of the field included Ottertail Central (70), Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (53), Browerville (48), United North Central (46), Pine River-Backus (43), Nevis (39), New York Mills (25) and Parkers Prairie (6).

The Wolverine boys track team finished in the middle of the pack, scoring 40 points and claiming sixth place. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale scored 124 points to win the boys meet, and Parkers Prairie finished second with 91. Browerville claimed third place with 68, followed by Pillager (67), Ottertail Central (66), Wadena-Deer Creek (40), Pine River-Backus (35), United North Central (32), Nevis (31), and New York Mills (1).

Sophomore Amber Collins led the Wolverines girls team with a first-place finish in the 200 meters in a time of 27.73, which was a personal record; another first-place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 1:02.7; and a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a jump of 14 feet, 5.25 inches. She also participated in the 4x800 meter relay team that finished second.

Junior Isabelle Larson also had a notable day, finishing second in the pole vault with a vault of 8 feet and sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 6 inches. Larson also contributed to the 4x100-meter relay team’s first-place finish, as well as the 4x400-meter relay team’s third-place finish.

The Wolverine girl throwers showed out at the Warrior Invite as well. Freshman Gracie Arm claimed the discus title with a throw of 90 feet, 11 inches, and finished second in the shot put with a throw of 32 feet. Senior Ellie Hale claimed second place in the discus with a throw of 80 feet, 3 inches, and a third-place finish in shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 3 inches. Junior Macey Goeden added a sixth-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 11 inches.

Other first-place finishes included the 4x100-meter relay team of eighth grader Layla Sharp, freshman Lydia Oldakowski, Larson and freshman Britta Sweeney which finished in 54.96 seconds.

Other second-place finishes included eighth-grader Layla Sharp in the 200 meters with a time of 28.84, and the 4x800 meter relay team of Collins, sophomore Noelle Spicer, sophomore Leah Osberg and senior Ally Pavek in a team of 10:32.34.

The Wolverines boys track team was led by senior Lane Hoefs who finished third in the 800 meters in a time of 2:15.98, which was a personal record; and collected another third-place finish in the 1600 meters in a time of 5:04.2. Hoefs also helped lead the 4x400-meter relay team to a fourth place finish.

Freshman Grant Nelson added to WDC’s team points with a third in the 3200 meters in a time of 11:12.96, a personal record; and a fourth in the 1600 meters in a time of 5:07.58. He also helped lead the 4x400-meter relay team to its fourth-place finish.

The boys team’s strongest event was pole vault in which sophomore Isaac Heppner finished third with a jump of 9 feet, seventh-grader Tanner Collins’ netted a sixth-place finish with a height of 8 feet 6 inches and eighth-grader Cooper Damlo claimed seventh with a vault of 7 feet.

WARRIOR INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES– 1- Wadena-Deer Creek 111, 2- Pillager 108, 3- Ottertail Central 70, 4- Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 53, 5- Browerville 48, 6- United North Central 46, 7- Pine River-Backus 43, 8- Nevis 39, 9- New York Mills 25, 10- Parkers Prairie 6

WARRIOR INVITE BOYS TEAM SCORES– 1- Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 124, 2- Parkers Prairie 91, 3- Browerville 68, 4- Pillager 67, 5- Ottertail Central 66, 6- Wadena-Deer Creek 40, 7- Pine River-Backus 35, 8- United North Central 32, 9- Nevis 31, 10- New York Mills 1

WARRIOR INVITE GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 8 FINISHERS)–

200 METERS– 1st Amber Collins 27.73, 2nd Layla Sharp 28.84

400 METERS– 1st Amber Collins 1:02.72, 3rd Britta Sweeney 1:05.44, 6- Ally Pavek 1:09.01

1600 METERS– 5th Noelle Spicer 6:03.74

4x100 METER RELAY– 1st Wadena-Deer Creek (Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Isabelle Larson, Britta Sweeney) 54.96

4x200 METER RELAY– 3rd Wadena-Deer Creek (Layla Sharp, Lydia Oldakowski, Emma Schmitz, Kiyanne Maxwell) 1:58.16

4x400 METER RELAY– 3rd Wadena-Deer Creek (Britta Sweeney, Isabelle Larson, Lydia Oldakowski, Emma Schmitz) 4:32.01

4x800 METER RELAY– 2nd Wadena-Deer Creek (Amber Collins, Noelle Spicer, Leah Osberg, Ally Pavek) 10:32.34

SHOT PUT– 2nd Gracie Arm 32’, 3rd Ellie Hale 31’3”, 6th Macey Goeden 27’11”

DISCUS– 1st Gracie Arm 90’11”, 2nd Ellie Hale 80’3”

POLE VAULT– 2nd Isabelle Larson 8’

LONG JUMP– 5th Amber Collins 14”05.25, 6th Isabelle Larson 14’6”

WARRIOR INVITE BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 8 FINISHERS)–

100 METER- 5th Ettore Pinella 12.29

400 METER- 8th Nate Heppner 1:00.3

800 METER- 3rd Lane Hoefs 2:15.98

1600 METER- 3rd Lane Hoefs 5:04.2, 4th Grant Nelson 5:07.58

3200 METER- 3rd Grant Nelson 11:12.96

4x200 METER RELAY- 5th Wadena-Deer Creek (Ettore Pinella, Tayton Lehmann, Micah Segovia, Ryan Erickson) 1:42.88

4x400 METER RELAY- 4th Wadena-Deer Creek (Lane Hoefs, Grant Nelson, Isaac Heppner, Micah Segovia) 3:54.87

4x800 METER RELAY- 5th Wadena-Deer Creek (Owen Anderson, Isaac Heppner, Carsen Sweendy, Cooper Damlo

POLE VAULT– 3rd Isaac Heppner 9’, 6th Tanner Collins 8’6”, 7th Cooper Damlo 7’

LONG JUMP– 7th Micah Segovia 17’3”