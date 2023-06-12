Track and field: Collins medals in 400M, Haug nearly misses the podium at Class A state meet

ST. MICHAEL — The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines had two returning athletes represent the team at the Class A state meet on Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Amber Collins sprinted to an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash and Lyrik Haug finished 11th in the high jump out of a 22-person field.

“It was a good meet,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Marc Reynolds said. “We had two kids that made the trip. Amber (Collins) in the 400 and Lyrik (Haug) in the high jump are two athletes who have been here before. We felt that would relieve a little bit of the jitters with them knowing what it's like being down here.”

Collins finished prelims with a time of 59.25 for an eighth-place finish to secure her spot in the finals. On Friday, Collins duked it out with the best and walked away with an eighth-place medal after crossing the finish line in 59.81. Reynolds was happy to see his sophomore runner finish on the podium when it was all said and done.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Amber Collins before her eighth-place finish at the Class A finals on Friday, June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Amber ran great, almost running a full second PR in the prelims to make finals,” he said. “You are not going to PR every race, especially at state. She matched her seed and took the eighth again in the finals. She is taking home a medal and I can’t wait to see what she can do next season."

Haug competed in the high jump finals on Friday. He went up against 22 of the best jumpers in Class A. Haug ended the day in 11th with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. He has been jumping in that range consistently during the season.

“I felt alright,” Haug said. “It obviously wasn’t the best I could’ve done but it wasn’t the worst I could’ve done either. Last year I got last place and this year finished 10 spots higher so that is something to be proud of.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Lyrik Haug leaps over the high jump bar on his way to an 11th-place finish at the Class A finals on Friday, June 9 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Haug expects some better results as he enters his senior season.

“ I am going to be working a lot harder in the offseason,” he said. “I’m going to be doing a lot more lifting. I want to focus more on track this offseason because I feel I can do even better after my finish this year.”

Looking forward to next season, Reynolds is excited to see more Wolverines make the trip next year.

“We had 15 to 16 section place winners which is good for our school,” he said. “ It will be fun next year to see where we are at. We will have Amber as a junior, Lyrik as a senior and a bunch of kids in that junior to sophomore age range. Next year will hopefully be different.”