Softball: Wolverines stay red hot with blowout victory against rival Perham

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team completely dominated crosstown rival Perham in a short game with WDC’s Jenna Dykhoff having another stellar performance

The Wolverines forced the mercy rule in a five-inning 13-3 trouncing of the Yellowjackets. WDC extended its winning streak to six games after starting the season 0-3.

“I thought we played really well all around and it was probably our most put-together game we have had all season,” WDC head coach Brooke Umland said. “We are really excited about where we are at right now.”

“It was a tough loss,” Perham head coach Jason Groth said. “We are in a tough stretch right now and have to find a way to battle through it.”

Perham with a runner on second base as the Yellowjackets fall 13-3 in five innings to Wadena-Deer Creek at Wadena on May 8. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Yellowjackets struck first in the first inning as Brianna Hofmann blasted a two-out RBI double to give the Jackets a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, WDC loaded the bases after two forced walks and a single. Jenna Dykhoff got rolling with a bases-clearing double to give the Wolverines a 3-1 lead heading into the second frame.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perham answered in the top of the second after sophomore Mari Pulver crushed a home run to left field in her first varsity at-bat. The Yellowjackets trailed WDC 3-2. Pulver was one of the positives Groth took away from the game and was happy to see her have success at the varsity level.

“That was one of the moves we made and she played a game for us earlier in the year against Frazee and performed well,” he said. “It was nice to see her hit the home run. She is a great player with a bright future ahead.”

WDC expanded its lead with two more in the bottom of the second courtesy of a Dykhoff two-RBI single with the bases loaded again. The Wolverines entered the third inning with a 5-2 cushion. Montana Carsten retired the next three Perham batters in the top of the third and the Wolverines responded with a big bottom of the third.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Ella Stroeing watches a ball fly past her face in the Wolverines' 13-3 five-inning blowout victory against Perham at Wadena on May 8. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC’s Hailey Kircher put down the perfect bunt to load the bases for the third time with Addison Carr heading to the batters box. She smashed an RBI single and Carsten followed up with a sacrifice fly to expand the Wolverines lead to 7-2. WDC added three more runs via a passed ball and a two-RBI double by none other than Dykhoff. The Wolverines were in control leading 10-2.

WDC scored one run in the fourth and Perham responded with one run in the top of the fifth to cut the deficit to 11-3. The Wolverines ended the game with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to force the mercy rule.

Carsten had another dominant day on the mound. She pitched five innings allowing six hits, three runs and punching out five. Umland has been impressed with her sophomore’s performance on the hill but catcher Mercedes Schulz has been a big contributor to the success.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Montana Carsten with the pitch in her stellar performance against Perham in the Wolverines' 13-3 five-inning blowout victory against the Yellowjackets at Wadena on May 5. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Montana has been lights out for us, especially this week,” she said. “She has only given up four earned runs in the last three games. Mercedes Schulz has been calling the game for us behind the plate and the two of them have worked really well together.”

Perham’s Brittany Hofmann was handed the loss in the contest. In her four innings pitched, she gave up 12 hits, 13 runs, 10 walks and struck out two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dykhoff had the hottest bat of the game. She went a perfect 4-4 from the plate and a game-high six RBIs. This was her second 4-4 performance at the plate in the last three games. Dykhoff credited those who pushed her in the offseason for her recent success.

“I've been getting in the cage and putting in the work during the offseason,” she said. “Kudos to all my siblings and big brothers for always pushing me to be my best. The hard work has definitely paid off.”

Dykhoff has been having some fun during the six-game win streak after a difficult start to the season.

“We definitely have bounced back from those first loses and become the team that we actually are,” she said. “It's been getting on each other but also lifting each other up and coming together to build that chemistry.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's head coach Brooke Umland doing her duties as third base coach in the Wolverines' 13-3 five-inning blowout victory against Perham at Wadena on May 5. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Umland is happy with the turnaround her team has made in the last six games. During the Wolverines' win streak, WDC has outscored its opponents 81-29.

“I think at the beginning of the season we were up to some shenanigans and now we are settling in,” she said. “Right now, we are the team we are expected to be. We are liking where we are at.”

For Groth and the Yellowjackets, they are entering a crucial part of the season and hope to work out the kinks before playoffs.

“We are at the midway point and it can go in one of two directions, we can turn around or keep battling,” he said. “I know the girls want to fight and battle through some of this adversity and put together a good couple of weeks before playoffs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PERHAM 1 1 0 0 1 X X- 3

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 3 2 5 1 2 X X- 13

PERHAM PITCHING- Brittany Hofmann (L): 4IP, 2K, 12H, 13R, 12ER, 10BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten (W): 5IP, 5K, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 0BB

PERHAM HITTING- Mallory Grieff: 1-3, R; Morgan Burkman: 1-3, RBI; Brianna Hofmann: 1-3, R; Morgan Smith: 1-2, RBI; Marissa Hopwood: 0-2; Delaney Kellogg: 0-2; Mari Pulver: 1-2, R, RBI, HR; Avery McAllister: 1-2; Brittany Hofmann: 0-2

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 2-2, 3R, 1RBI, 2BB; Montana Carsten: 0-2, R, RBI, 2BB; Jada Dykhoff: 1-2, 2R, H, 2BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 4-4, R, 6RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 0-2, BB; Ella Stroeing: 1-4, RBI; Madelyn Gallant: 1-2, R, BB; Ashley Pavek: 1-2, R, BB; Hailey Kircher 2-2, 3R, BB

Perham's Brittany 13-3 Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal