Softball: Wolverines snag doubleheader sweep against New York Mills

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team secured a Game 1 victory against crosstown rival New York Mills before lightning forced the teams to play an even tighter Game 2 a couple of days later.

The Wolverines took down the Eagles in a narrow 5-3 victory in Game 1. Both teams had strong outings from their pitchers in Game 2 but WDC snuck away with a 2-1 win.

The Wolverines took an early 2-0 advantage in the first inning with help from Addison Carr stealing home and Mercedes Schulz hitting an RBI single to center field.

In the top of the second, the Eagles responded with two runs to tie the game. WDC answered in the bottom of the third with three runs to retake the lead at 5-3. New York Mills kept the Wolverines off the board but only managed to add one more run to their score.

Montana Carsten was on the mound for WDC. She pitched all seven innings allowing seven hits, three runs, three earned runs, two walks and striking out five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schulz led the way at the plate with three RBIs off of one hit in her three plate appearances. Jada Dykhoff finished the game 1-2 accounting for two runs and forcing a walk. Jenne Dykhoff and Haylee Dickey both forced two walks of their own. The Wolverines ended the game with eight walks in 19 total plate appearances.

Game 2 started like Game 1 with the Wolverines putting a run on the board in the first inning. Carr started the game with a leadoff walk and found her way to third after a couple of steals. She was able to make it home on a passed ball to give WDC a 1-0 in the top of the first.

The Wolverines tacked on one more run in the top of the fourth via Isabelle Lehmkuhl scoring on an error by the catcher. WDC didn’t need to extend its lead even after the Eagles came knocking on the door with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Jenna Dykhoff kept New York Mills off the board for the rest of the game.

Dykhoff didn’t have a strikeout but did enough to keep the Eagles from scoring runs. The Wolverines' defense played a huge part only having one error in the game. Dykhoff allowed six hits, one run, and one walk in seven innings pitched.

Carr and Lehmkuhl accounted for both runs. Carsten and Jada and Jenna Dykhoff each had one hit to account for the three WDC hits in the game.

GAME ONE

NYM- 0 2 0 0 1 0 0- 3

WDC- 2 0 3 0 0 0 X- 5

ADVERTISEMENT

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten: 7IP, 5K, 7H, 3R, 3 ER, 2BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-3, R; Montana Carsten: 1-2, R, BB; Jada Dykhoff: 1-2, 2R, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 0-1, R, 2BB; Mercedes Schulz: 1-3, 3RBI: Haylee Dickey: 0-1, 2BB; Madelyn Gallant: 1-2, RBI, BB; Ashley Pavek: 0-2, BB; Hailey Kircher: 0-3

GAME TWO

WDC- 1 0 0 1 0 0 0- 2

NYM- 0 0 0 0 1 0 0- 1

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Jenna Dykhoff: 7IP, 0K, 6H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 0-3, R, BB; Montana Carsten: 1-3; Jada Dykhoff: 1-2, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 1-3; Mercedes Schulz: 0-3; Ella Stroeing: 0-3; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 0-3, R; Ashley Pavek: 0-3; Hailey Kircher: 0-3