Softball: Wolverines show no mercy in doubleheader sweep of Otter Tail Central co-op

HENNING – After a slow start to the season, the Wadena-Deer Creek softball team has turned things around and added two more wins to its now five-game win streak in a dominating doubleheader sweep against Otter Tail Central co-op.

The Wolverines showed no mercy in Game 1 trouncing the Bulldogs 17-1 and furthered the beating with a 12-2 Game 2 smackdown.

WDC started Game 1 with an electric offensive display in the first inning. The Wolverines racked up seven runs and then proceed to add four more in the second inning, five in the third inning and one more in the fourth to bring the score to 17-1. Game 1 ended three innings early due to the 15-run rule.

Hailey Kircher finished with a game-high three RBIs from her two hits in three at-bats. Jenna Dykhoff went a perfect 4-4 from the plate, accounting for four runs and driving in two of her own. Mercedes Schulz also went perfect at the plate with four hits in four plate appearances with two RBIs. The Wolverines finished with 16 hits in 26 total at-bats.

WDC carried its unstoppable offense into Game 2. After Addison Carr and Montana Carsten got on base, Jada Dykhoff smacked a two-RBI single into center field. Madelyn Gallant followed up with another two-RBI single and WDC led 4-0 after the first frame.

Otter Tail co-op answered with two runs in the top of the second, but that was all it would score for the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs were held scoreless in the final three innings, while WDC added eight more runs to reach the 10-run rule by the fifth.

Jenna Dykhoff was handed the win on the mound in Game 2. She pitched five innings and surrendered two hits, two runs and two walks and punched out four.

Jada Dykhoff had two hits in three at-bats, finished with two RBIs, and accounted for four WDC runs. Carsten and Gallant each had two RBIs in Game 2 with their one hit. Jenna Dykhoff also did some damage at the plate forcing two walks and getting one hit in her two plate appearances. The Wolverines drove in 12 runs on six hits and forced six walks all in 27 total at-bats.

GAME ONE

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 7 4 5 1 X X X- 17

OTTER TAIL CO-OP- 0 1 0 0 X X X- 1

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 01-, R, BB; Montana Carsten: 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; Jada Dykhoff: 1-3, R; Jenna Dykhoff: 4-4, 4R, 2RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 4-4, 2R, 2RBI; Ella Stroeing: 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Madelyn Gallant: 2-4, R, 2RBI; Ashley Pavek: 0-2, R; Hailey Kircher: 2-2, 2R, 3RBI, BB; Lola Pulver: 0-1

GAME TWO

OTTER TAIL CO-OP- 0 2 0 0 0 X X- 2

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 4 1 1 2 4 X X- 12

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Jenna Dykhoff (W): 5IP, 4K, 2H, 2R,, 2BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING: Addison Carr: 1-3, 2R, BB; Montana Carsten: 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Jada Dykhoff: 2-3, 4R, 2RBI, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 1-2, 2R, 2BB; Mercedes Schulz: 0-4, RBI; Ella Stroeing: 0-4; Madelyn Gallant: 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; Lola Pulver: 0-3, R; Ashley Pavek: 0-1; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 0-2