Softball: Wolverines open season with 2 losses to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale

WADENA– With the temperature hovering around 45 degrees on Friday evening, it wasn’t the most ideal weather for a softball doubleheader between Wadena-Deer Creek and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, but the two teams were happy to compete closer to home.

The Wolverines' late pushes for the lead in both games came up short as the Raiders defeated WDC 6-3 and 8-7.

“It is pretty evident that we have only been outside one day on an actual field,” WDC first-year head coach Brooke Umland said. “BHV hit the ball really well today. We hit the ball right at them quite a few times but there are a lot of positives to take away from these games.”

“I thought it was a pretty good start for us,” senior Mercedes Schulz said. “We just needed to get our bats going a little sooner, and we would've been right in those games.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's first year head coach Brooke Umland calls for time to confirm her runner is safe as the Wolverines lost both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-7) against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena on April 14, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

In game 1, the Raiders struck first with a home run in the top of the first. The Wolverines were held scoreless in the first two innings before getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third.

A leadoff single by Addison Carr set up the first run of the year for WDC as Montana Carsten brought Carr home on a triple smacked to right field. The Wolverines failed to add to their score but went into the fourth inning tied at one.

BHV responded by tacking on two more runs in the top of the fourth, regaining the lead at 3-1 through four innings of play.

By the seventh inning, the Raiders had added three more runs and were in control at 6-1. WDC’s Ella Stroeing hit an RBI triple to start a late-game rally. Hailey Kircher brought her home with a bunt single to cut the deficit to 6-3. The Wolverines’ efforts weren’t enough as BHV struck out Carr and forced two groundouts to end the game.

“BHV hit the ball really well throughout the game,” Umland said. “We took a while to adjust to the pitching and they continued to crush the ball. They got an early lead and it was too little, too late as our offense began to get going at the end.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Jada Dykhoff attempts to lay down a bunt as the Wolverines lost both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-7) against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena on April 14, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wolverines fought till the very end of the first game. Even though WDC failed to complete the comeback, Umland was happy to see her girls' competitive spirit in their first game together.

“We really turned it around towards the end of Game 1,” she said. “We carried a lot of that momentum into Game 2. That really helped to propel us as we started to make some small adjustments.”

Carsten led the team with two hits. Kircher, Stroeing and Carsten each had one RBI. Five different Wolverines accounted for their six hits in game 1. Jenna Dykhoff pitched in the losing effort. She survived seven innings, giving up 12 hits, five runs, two walks and punched out two batters.

In Game 2, the Raiders scored first with two first-inning runs and added one more in the bottom of the third to go up 3-0.

The Wolverines' offense woke up in the top of the fourth with Carsten reaching first on a leadoff single. Jada Dykhoff grounded out to second, but it was enough to score Carsten. Jenna singled to left field and Schulz batted her in with a double of her own. A flyout by Madelyn Gallant ended the inning but the Wolverines cut the deficit to 3-2.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Montana Carsten in her windup as the Wolverines lost both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-7) against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena on April 14, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Carsten pitched a one, two, three bottom of the fourth and carried the momentum into the fifth inning where the WDC tacked on two more runs and took its first lead of the game at 4-3.

The Raiders responded in the bottom of the fifth with two runs of their own and put up another two in the sixth to enter the seventh inning with a commanding 7-4 lead.

The Wolverines’ bats came alive in the top of the seventh. Kircher got the inning started with a walk and Carr followed with a single. Jada secured an RBI single to center field for the first run of the inning. Jenna forced a walk to load the bases and Schulz followed up with a line drive to center to tie the game at seven.

WDC failed to keep BHV from scoring in the bottom half of the seventh. With two outs on the board and the bases loaded, the Raiders walked it off with a single up the middle to hand the Wolverines their second loss of the season.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madelyn Gallant stays alert in left field as the Wolverines lost both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-7) against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena on April 14, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Schulz ended the second game with two hits in three at-bats with two RBIs. Carr concluded her night going 2-4 from the plate with one RBI. Jada forced two walks and had two RBIs on one hit in two plate appearances. Carsten pitched seven innings and surrendered 12 hits, six runs, one walk and struck out two.

Schulz was disappointed to lose both games but learned a lot about the team on how they can be more successful in the future.

“We bring a lot of energy,” she said. “If one of us makes an error, we come back, fix it, and keep our heads up high. I think that kind of mentality will get us very far this season.”

Wadena-Deer Creek's Ashley Pavek in her lead off as the Wolverines lost both games of a doubleheader (6-3, 8-7) against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale at Wadena on April 14, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Umland made sure to not let her nerves show as the Wolverines began their 2023 campaign. As she begins her new journey as captain of the ship, she looks forward to what the first season has in store.

“Nervous and excitement give me the same feelings so I’m going to say I was really excited and not claim I was nervous,” she said. “We are really glad to finally get out here and play some games. We are excited for the rest of the season.”

GAME ONE

BHV- 1 0 0 2 0 1 1 1- 6

WDC- 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 X- 3

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Jenna Dykhoff: 7IP, 12H, 5R, 3ER, 2BB, 2K

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-4, R; Montana Carsten: 2-4, RBI, Jada Dykhoff: 0-3, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 0-2, BB; Mercedes Schulz: 0-3; Madelyn Gallant: 0-3; Ashley Pavek: 1-2, R, BB; Ella Stroeing: 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Hailey Kircher: 1-3, RBI

GAME TWO

WDC- 0 0 0 2 2 0 3- 7

BHV- 2 0 1 0 2 2 1- 8

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten: 7IP, 12H, 6R, 4ER, BB, 2K

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 2-4, 2R, RBI; Montana Carsten: 1-3, R, BB; Jada Dykhoff: 1-2, 2RBI, 2BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 1-3, R, BB; Mercedes Schulz: 2-3, 2RBI; Madelyn Gallant: 0-4; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 0-3; Ella Stroeing: 0-1; Hailey Kircher: 1-2, 2R, BB