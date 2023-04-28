Softball: Wolverines narrowly escape Swanville to secure third win of the season

WADENA – An early lead by the Wadena-Deer Creek softball team proved to be the difference in its edge-of-the-seat victory over Swanville on Thursday.

The Bulldogs had the Wolverines shaking in their boots after a huge fifth inning but WDC squeaked by with a 10-9 victory to improve to 3-3 on the season.

WDC’s Ella Stroeing got things rolling in the first inning with a bases-clearing, two-out double to give WDC a 3-0 lead. Lola Pulver added one more run with a single, scoring Stroeing after an error by Swanville’s second baseplayer to go up 4-0.

The Bulldogs responded with a run of their own in the top of the second to cut the deficit to 4-1. Jada Dykhoff's two-out, two-RBI double and Mercedes Schulz's RBI double in the bottom of the second extended the Wolverines’ lead to 7-1.

Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning. Swanville tacked on the run in the fourth but the Wolverines returned fire with two runs in the bottom half of the inning widening the margin to 9-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs ramped up the offense with six runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 9-8. Hailey Kircher drove in Ashley Pavek to give WDC some breathing room at 10-8 heading into the sixth inning.

The two teams failed to score but Swanville wanted to make things interesting in the seventh. The Bulldogs added one more run in the top of the seventh but the Wolverines’ defense managed to escape the near comeback by Swanville to prevail in a close contest.

Madison Carsten started on the mound for WDC. She pitched six and one-third innings, giving up 17 hits, three runs, three walks and punching out four. Jenna Dykhoff relieved Carsten and pitched two-thirds of an inning allowing three hits, six runs, three walks and striking out two.

Jada Dykhoff crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth for her only hit of the game. Schulz had a team-high three hits in four plate appearances. Jenna Dykhoff knocked in two RBIs on two hits in three at-bats. Stroeing went 1-4 at the plate with two RBIs.

SWANVILLE- 0 1 0 1 6 0 1- 9

WADENA-DEER CREEK - 4 3 0 2 1 0 X- 10

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten: 6.1IP, 17H, 3R, 3ER, 4K, 3BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 0.2IP, 3H, 6R, 6ER, 1K, 3BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 0-2, 2R, BB; Montana Carsten: 1-4, R; Jada Dykhoff: 1-4, R, 2RBI; Jenna Dykhoff: 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, Bb; Mercedes Schulz: 3-4, RBI; Ella Stroeing: 1-4, R, 2RBI; Lola Pulver: 1-3,; Ashley Pavek: 1-3, R; Hailey Kircher: 1-2, R, RBI, BB

