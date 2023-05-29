Softball: Wolverines get knocked out of playoffs after losses to Barnesville and Breckenridge/Wahpeton

FRAZEE – A historic 2023 season came to an end for the Wadena-Deer Creek softball team in Round 2 of the Section 8AA tournament.

The Wolverines made a push for the lead in a 5-2 loss in Game 1 against Barnesville and Breckenridge/Wahpeton took down WDC 2-1 in the first game of the elimination bracket.

Game 1 started with no runs scored in the first inning. Barnesville found some success in the top of the second rattling off three runs to take a 3-0 lead after two. The Trojans tacked on two more runs between the fourth and fifth innings extending their lead to 5-0.

The Wolverines got on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Montana Carsten got on base after an error by the Barnesville first baseman. Jada Dykhoff drove her home with an RBI triple putting the Wolverines on the scoreboard. In the next at-bat, Jenna Dykhoff launched a pop fly to right field to score Jada and WDC cut the Trojans’ lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Isabelle Lehmkuhl singled to start the inning. Ashley Pavek grounded into a double play and the Wolverines were on the brink of heading to the loser’s bracket. Hailey Kircher walked and Addison Carr singled and Carsten represented the tying run at the plate.

Carsten ended the game on a groundout to the shortstop and WDC was headed to the elimination bracket.

Carsten pitched seven innings and gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and struck out three. The Wolverines ended the game with seven hits. Jada Dykhoff had a perfect day at the plate going 3-3 with an RBI and accounted for one run. Lola Pulver, Lehmkuhl, Carr and Carsten each recorded one hit in the game.

WDC and Breckenridge/Wahpeton fought to keep their seasons alive. The Storm came out the jump with two runs in the bottom of the first. They wouldn't score for the rest of the game but that didn’t matter.

The Wolverines scored their lone run of the game in the top of the fifth after Carr scored on an error by the Breckenridge shortstop. WDC was held scoreless for the rest of the game.

Carsten started the game on the mound but lasted two-thirds of an inning. She surrendered one hit, two runs, three walks and struck out none. Jenna Dykhoff finished the game pitching 6 1/3 innings giving up two hits, no runs, four walks and punching out four.

The Wolverines ended the game outhitting the Storm 5-3. Lehmkuhl finished 2-3 as the only WDC player to record multiple hits. Mercedes Schulz, Carr and Carsten each finished the game with one hit.

The Wolverines flipped the script with first-year head coach Brooke Umland and finished with an overall record of 15-8. WDC placed third in the Park Region Conference with a record of 9-5. The Wolverines ended the year as the second seed in the south region of Section 8AA with a section record of 4-3.

GAME ONE

BAR- 0 3 0 1 1 0 0- 5

WDC- 0 0 0 0 0 2 0- 2

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten: 7IP, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 3K, 5BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK BATTING- Addison Carr: 1-4; Montana Carsten: 1-4, R, Jada Dykhoff: 3-3, R, RBI; Jenna Dykhoff: 0-3, RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 0-3, RBI; Lola Pulver: 1-3; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 1-3; Ashley Pavek: 0-3; Hailey Kircher: 0-2, BB

GAME TWO

WDC- 0 0 0 0 1 0 0- 1

BR/W- 2 0 0 0 0 0 X- 2

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten: 0.2IP, 1H, 2R, 0ER, 0K, 3BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 2H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 4BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK BATTING- Addison Carr: 1-4, R; Montana Carsten: 1-3, BB; Jada Dykhoff: 0-2, 2BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 0-3, BB: Mercedes Schulz: 1-4; Lola Pulver: 0-3; Ella Stroeing: 0-1; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 2-3; Ashley Pavek: 0-2, BB; Hailey Kircher: 0-2, BB