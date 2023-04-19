Softball: Wadena-Deer Creek splits doubleheader against Parkers Prairie, grabs first win of the season

WADENA – The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team secured first-year head coach Brooke Umland’s first win in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Park Region Conference rival Parkers Prairie.

The Panthers narrowly escaped a WDC late-game rally in their 10-8 Game 1 victory. Game 2 saw even more offense from both teams but the Wolverines pulled out a 14-9 victory.

WDC struck first in Game 1 when Montana Carsten hit an RBI single scoring Addison Carr in the first inning. Parkers Prairie responded with a two-run top of the second, but the Wolverines tied the game at two after Ella Stroeing stole home before Carsten was thrown out attempting to steal second.

The Panthers put up three more runs in the top of the third to regain the lead at 5-2. WDC answered with a two-run bottom of the third on RBI singles from Mercedes Schulz and Haylee Dickey to cut the deficit to one run.

Parkers Prairie scored at least one run in each inning for the rest of the game. The Wolverines didn’t go down easy, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their efforts were too little too late.

The Panthers finished with 18 hits from eight different players and WDC had 14 hits from seven different players. Carsten ended Game 1 with three hits in four plate appearances. She also forced a walk and had an RBI. Schulz and Stroeing both had a team-high two RBIs. Six different WDC batters had at least two hits.

The Wolverines carried their hot hitting into the first inning of Game 2. After Parkers Praire walked Carsten and Jada Dykhoff, Jenna Dykhoff smacked a two RBI double to center field. WDC added three more runs after Stroeing crushed the ball to left field for a triple with the bases loaded. The Panthers responded with three runs in the bottom of the first but the Wolverines still led 5-3.

WDC scored at least one run each inning between the third and sixth, including a monster five-run top of the fifth to secure the victory and give the Wolverines their first victory of the season.

The Dykhoffs accounted for eight total RBIs on a combined six hits in eight total plate appearances. Jenna had a game-high five RBIs and Jada finished with three. Stroeing ended the second game with three RBIs on one hit. Schulz went a perfect 4-4 at the plate.

GAME ONE

PARKERS PRAIRIE- 0 2 3 1 2 1 1- 10

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 1 1 2 0 0 0 4- 8

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 0-3, R, 2BB; Montana Carsten: 3-4, RBI, BB; Jada Dykhoff: 2-5, R; Jenna Dykhoff: 2-3, R, BB; Mercedes Schukz: 1-3, 2RBI. BB; Madelyn Gallant: 2-3, R; Haylee Dickey: 2-3, R, RBI, BB; Ella Stroeing: 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Hailey Kircher: 0-4

GAME TWO

WADENA-DEER CREEK- 5 0 1 2 5 1 0- 14

PARKERS PRAIRIE- 3 2 0 2 2 0 0- 9

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-3, R, RBI, 2BB; Montana Carsten: 1-3, 3R, 2BB; Jada Dykhoff: 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 3-4, 3R, 5RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 4-4, R, BB; Madelyn Gallant: 0-2, BB; Lola Pulver: 1-2; Haylee Dickey: 0-3, 2R, BB; Ella Stroeing: 1-2, R, 3RBI, BB; Hailey Kircher: 0-3