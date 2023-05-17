99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Wadena-Deer Creek shows no mercy in blowout victory over Staples-Motley

The Wolverines' offense drew 12 walks and their pitching surrendered four hits and one run in Staples on May 16.

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 5:28 PM

STAPLES – The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team scored early and often in its beatdown of Staples-Motley on Monday.

The Wolverines scored 15 runs in the first two innings of their 18-1 mercy rule trouncing of the Cardinals. WDC improved to 11-5 on the season. The Wolverines only won nine games last year.

The Wolverines started the game with five runs in the top of the first. They followed up with 10 more runs in the second, one run in the third and two runs in the fourth to force the 15-run mercy rule. Staples-Motley scored its only run of the game in the top of the first.

Montana Carsten was throwing heat on the mound and hitting dingers at the plate. She pitched four innings allowing one run, four hits, two walks and striking out one. In Carsten’s three at-bats, she finished with four RBIs, accounted for three runs and forced one walk.

Jada Dykhoff went 1-3 with three RBIs and accounted for two runs. Jenna Dykhoff wasn’t to be messed with as she drew three walks and accounted for three runs in four plate appearances. Ashley Pavek and Hailey Kircher each ended the night with two RBIs. WDC had eight hits but drew 12 walks in 21 total at-bats.

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC- 5 10 1 2 X X X- 18

S-M- 1 0 0 0 X X X- 1

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten (W): 4IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 2BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 2-3, 2BB; Montana Carsten: 3-3, 3R, 4RBI, BB, Jada Dykhoff: 1-3, 2R, 3RBI, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 1-1, 3R, 3BB; Mercedes Schulz: R, RBI, 2BB; Ella Stroeing: 1-3, 2R, RBI; Madelyn Gallant: 0-3, R, RBI; Ashley Pavek: 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; Hailey Kircher: 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB; Macie Moore: 0-1; Lola Pulver: 0-1

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
What To Read Next
2023 NSIC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT - Minot State vs Crookston
Sports
Jake Dykhoff signs to play with Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks
May 17, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Wolverine girls repeat as Park Region Conference champs; boys place 5th
May 17, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Softball: Wadena-Deer Creek and Menahga duke it out, split doubleheader
May 16, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
People look at the entries in the 2023 Regional Art Show hosted by Sourcewell in Staples
Local
Local students’ artwork celebrated at Sourcewell in Staples
May 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A poem by Miriam Weinstein greets visitors at Green Island Preserve in Wadena. Her poem was included recently as part of this year's Poetry Walk at the "urban forest" for the public to enjoy.
Local
Poetry Walk at Green Island Preserve features Minnesota Voices in May
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
IMG_0350 (2).JPG
News
Zoning laws and tax incentives may be a winning combination for growth in Wadena County
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tris Anderson
Local
School attorney talks bathroom, locker room policy with Wadena-Deer Creek School Board
May 16, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes