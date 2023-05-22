Softball: Wadena-Deer Creek ends regular season with doubleheader split against Pillager

PILLAGER – As the regular season comes to a close for the Wadena-Deer Creek softball team, the Wolverines ended their best season in recent history with a doubleheader split against Park Region Conference rival Pillager on Friday.

WDC hoped out to an early lead in Game 1 but Pillager pulled away late for a 8-7 victory but the Wolverines forced the mercy rule to cruise past the Huskies in a 12-2 beat down in Game 2.

WDC got on the board in the first inning when Jada Dykhoff tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. That was followed by an RBI triple from Jenna Dykhoff, an RBI single by Mercedes Schulz, an RBI double from Madelyn Gallant, and an RBI single from Isabelle Lehmkuhl. The Wolverines led 5-0 after the first.

Pillager cut into the WDC lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth but Jenna Dykhoff and Schulz brought in the two runs in the top of the fifth and the Wolverines expanded their lead to 7-2.

The Huskies tied things up in the bottom of the fifth with five runs and took the lead in the sixth tacking on one more to take a 8-7 lead. Pillager retired the WDC side in order in the top of the seventh to secure the comeback victory.

Montana Carsten was handed the loss in the game. She pitched six complete innings giving up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and striking out four.

Jenna Dykhoff and Schulz each had two hits and two RBIs in the high-scoring affair. Jada Dykhoff finished with two hits and accounted for two runs and one RBI in four plate appearances. Lehmkuhl went a perfect 2-2 with an RBI and a forced walk.

Pillager took a page out of the Wolverines’ book hopping out to an early lead in Game 2. Up 1-0 after the first inning, WDC responded with a Lehmkuhl sacrifice fly that brought the tying run home.

The Wolverines went on to score three runs in the third and five runs in the fifth for an 8-2 lead after five innings. WDC ended the game in the bottom of the sixth scoring three more runs to force the mercy rule.

Jenna Dykhoff gave up 10 hits, two runs, one walk and punched out three in six innings of work in the Game 2 trouncing.

She also did her share at the plate with two hits and three RBIs in four plate appearances. Jada Dykhoff went 3-4 with two RBIs and accounted for three runs. The Wolverines ended the game with 14 total hits from nine different players.

WDC ended the season with an overall record of 14-6 and finished tied for second place in the Park Region Conference with a record of 9-5.

GAME ONE

WDC- 5 0 0 0 2 0 0- 7

PIL- 0 0 0 2 5 1 X- 8

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Montana Carsten: 6IP, 9H, 8R, 6ER, 4K, 3BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-4; Montana Carsten: 1-4, R; Jada Dykhoff: 2-4, 2R, RBI; Jenna Dykhoff: 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 2-3, 2RBI; Madelyn Gallant: 1-3, R, RBI; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 2-2, RBI, BB; Ashley Pavek: 0-3; Hailey Kircher: 0-3

GAME TWO

PIL- 1 0 0 0 1 0 X- 2

WDC- 0 1 3 5 0 3 X- 12

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Jenna Dykhoff: 6IP, 10H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, 1BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-4, R; Montana Carsten: 1-4, 2R; Jada Dykhoff: 3-4, 3R, 2RBI; Jenna Dykhoff: 2-4, 2R, 3RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 1-4, RBI; Lola Pulver: 2-4, R, RBI; Isabelle Lehmkuhl: 1-4, R, RBI; Ashley Pavek: 2-3, R; Hailey Kircher: 0-3; Ella Stroeing: 1-1, RBI