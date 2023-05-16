Softball: Wadena-Deer Creek and Menahga duke it out, split doubleheader

MENAHGA – The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team split a tightly contested doubleheader against Park Region Conference rival Menahga on May 15.

The Wolverines scored 10 runs in the first four innings of Game 1 to secure a 10-6 victory. In Game 2, WDC saw an early lead slip away into a 10-7 loss.

The Wolverines jumped out to 2-0 in the top of the first in Game 1 after Ashley Pavek smashed a two-RBI single to right field. The Braves fired back with four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-2 lead heading into the second inning.

WDC answered with four runs of their own in the top of the second. The Wolverines started the inning with consecutive singles and then consecutive doubles to bring in three runs. Pavek scored the fourth run with a single that drove in Isabella Lehmkuhl to give the WDC a 6-4 lead after two innings.

The Wolverines tacked on one run in the third and three more runs in the top of the fourth and gave themselves a nice 10-5 cushion heading into the bottom of the fourth. The Braves scored their sixth and final run in the bottom half of the fourth. Both teams were held scoreless in the final two innings and WDC took Game 1.

Pavek dominated at the plate with three hits, three RBIs and a forced walk in three plate appearances. Jada Dykhoff and Mercedes Schulz each had two hits, two RBIs and a forced walk in their three plate appearances. Carsten also had a nice day at the plate going 3-4 and accounting for two runs.

In Game 2, the Wolverines scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Jenna Dykhoff and an RBI double from Mercedes Schulz. Menahga answered with a run in the top of the second and two more in the third to take the lead at 3-2.

In the bottom of the third, Jada Dykhoff doubled to set up runners on second and third for Jenna Dykhoff to blast a two-RBI double to help the Wolverines retake the lead at 4-3. WDC tacked on one more and extended its lead to 5-3 after the third frame.

The Braves went on to outscore the Wolverines 7-2 to seal the win and avoid the doubleheader sweep.

Jenna Dykhoff was handed the loss on the mound. She pitched seven innings surrendering 15 hits, 10 runs, five walks and striking out eight.

Jenna and Jada Dykhoff each finished with a team-high three hits in four plate appearances. Jenna ended with a game-high three RBIs. Hailey Kircher and Schulz each had a hit and an RBI in Game 2.

GAME ONE

WDC- 2 4 1 3 0 0 X- 10

MEN- 4 1 0 1 0 0 X- 6

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 1-4, R; Montana Carsten: 3-4, 2R; Jada Dykhoff: 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Jenna Dykhoff: 2-5, 2R, RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 2-3, 2RBI, RBI; Ella Stroeing: 0-4, RBI; Madelyn Gallant: 0-2, 2BB; Ashley Pavek: 3-3, R, 3RBI, BB; Hailey Kircher: 1-3

GAME TWO

MEN- 0 1 2 3 3 1 0- 10

WDC- 2 0 3 0 1 1 0- 7

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Jenna Dykhoff: 7IP, 15H, 10R, 10ER, 8K, 5BB

WADENA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Addison Carr: 0-4; Montana Carsten: 2-4, 2R; Jada Dykhoff: 3-4, 2R; Jenna Dykhoff: 3-4, 2R, 3RBI; Mercedes Schulz: 1-2, RBI; Lola Pulver: 0-3; Isabella Lehmkuhl: 0-1, R, 2BB; Ashley Pavek: 0-2; Hailey Kircher: 1-3, RBI; Macie Moore: 1-1; Ella Stroeing: 0-1; Madelyn Gallant: 0-1