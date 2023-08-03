Remembering Howie Kangas: A coach, teacher, mentor and most importantly, a friend

PERHAM — Elston Howard “Howie” Kangas wore many hats throughout his 65 years of life. Howie touched the lives of so many in the Perham and Wadena communities. From coaching the Perham football team to substitute teaching in Wadena, Howie was everyone’s friend.

Howie was born Sept. 3, 1957, and died June 8, 2023 . Born in Detroit Lakes to Leonard and Hilma (Yoki) Kangas, he attended Frazee High School where he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. After graduation in 1975, he continued his education at Fergus Falls Community College and Concordia College in Moorhead where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education and health.

Having made his home in Perham with his wife, Terri Nagel, and two daughters, Erin and Maria, he became an elementary physical education teacher and coached football, baseball, basketball and softball.

Howie Kangas and wife Terri pose for a picture with their grand children. Contributed / Perham-Dent Public Schools

Howie spent 19 years as the head football coach for the Perham Yellowjackets . In his tenure, he mustered up a record of 119-65, five Section 8AAA championships, two Heart O’ Lakes Conference championships, and three Northern Lakes Conference championships.

Jeremy Kovash, a colleague and good friend of Howie’s, was a part of his football staff for many years. What Kovash didn’t know was that accepting a position on Howie’s staff would be one of the greatest decisions he ever made.

“It meant everything to me,” he said about his relationship with Howie. “I moved here as a kid and got really fortunate. Like any 22-year-old, you are looking for a mentor and friends in your life. Howie was right at the heart of that. I was actually hired as a volleyball and baseball coach. Howie came up to me and asked me to join the football staff. That decision made all the difference.”

“Any person in America struggles their first year on the job and to have Howie right there by my side and watching everything unfold — it meant the world to me,” he continued.

Howie Kangas gives a high-five to Jesse Hein during a Yellowjacket playoff game in 2008. Contributed photo

Kovash got to see firsthand what separated Howie from the average high school football head coach.

“Howie coaches every single kid,” he said. “From the best kid to the worst, everyone had a role and knew their role. Whether you were the captain on special teams or the all-conference quarterback, you had a role, were respected, and were expected to work hard and play the game the right way.”

One of Howie’s greatest gifts was being able to connect with absolutely anyone no matter the age difference. When it came to kids that he taught or coached, Howie had a nickname for any young soul he met. That was his way of forming a relationship with the kids and making them feel like they mattered.

“Nicknames are a funny thing,” Kovash said. “They endear you to kids and those kids feel like they are more cared for. My kids still remember what Howie called them. He called my oldest Jace “Young Feller” and called Maddux “Young Chatterbee.” I was so fortunate to have a guy like Howie in my life.”

Howie would go out of his way to help any kid that he felt needed some guidance. Kovash talked about how Howie helped his son Evan change his baseball swing for the better. Howie wasn’t asked, but out of the kind of his heart and the love of the game, he was able to change the trajectory of a young kid’s playing career.

The 1995 Perham Yellowjackets football coaching staff. Back row, from left: Howie Kangas, John McEchron, Dick Benepe and Joe Sailer. Front row, from left: Jeremy Kovash and Fred Sailer. Contributed / Jeremy Kovash

Kovash and Howie became extremely close friends over the years. From coaching together on the sidelines to reviewing film, the moments they shared will be forever etched in Kovash’s heart.

“To remember Howie in one area as a teacher, coach, spiritual man or avid reader would be too sided,” he said. “There is only one Howie. He is so multifaceted and complex yet so simple. That’s what I’ll remember about Howie for the rest of my life.”

On to Wadena

After putting down the headset in Perham in 2009, Howie took over as the head football coach for a struggling Wadena-Deer Creek football team in 2012 that held a record of 2-34 over its previous four seasons. Howie led the Wolverines to a 16-48 record and secured the program’s first playoff win since 1998 with a pummeling of Staples-Motley in 2017. He stepped down as head coach shortly after the 2018 season.

Howie was also a substitute teacher and part-time physical education and adaptive physical education teacher at the Wadena schools.

WDC Activities Director Norm Gallant had the pleasure of hiring and coaching with Howie during his time in Wadena.

“When Howie came in, we had struggled in football for a long time going through a lot of coaches,” he said. “He (Howie) added a level of credibility and professionalism. He was one of those hires that created a buzz around the community. We didn’t realize what kind of man we were getting. We understood he was a great coach but people didn’t know of the little things he did.”

Howie Kangas takes players through a Tuesday morning camp session on the practice field in Wadena. Kangas served as head coach of the Wadena-Deer Creek from 2012-2018. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

He would go out of his way to get kids shoes, shorts or a T-shirt for physical education. Howie also went out of his way to help Gallant’s daughter in softball.

“He was a mentor to so many of us,” Gallant said. “He had a way of challenging you. Often times it was subtle. I always enjoyed talking with him because, after every conversation, I was always left with something to think about and how I could do things better. That was his legacy. He did the same things with kids and I would say that kids would run through a wall for him.”

Someone who called Howie a close friend was WDC boys basketball head coach Kevin Tumberg. Their relationship wore many caps. The two coached the football team together.

Howie Kangas showing off what he still has in the tank at the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines' football camp in 2012. Contributed / Kyle Gylsen

When Howie stepped down as head football coach, his mentoring of Tumberg never stopped. As the boys basketball coach, Tumberg was always being questioned by Howie about his coaching methods or why he was implementing this or that. It wasn’t to criticize, but to help Tumberg challenge himself in a different way.

Howie was an avid reader, eyes always glued to a book about leadership. Tumberg wasn’t one to pick up a book but one day Howie left a little present in the mail.

“One day there was this book in my mailbox,” Tumberg said. “The book was about how coaches and teachers impact kids’ lives. Inside the book was stuff he highlighted and comments he left about different things. I wondered to myself, 'Why was this in my mailbox?' Then Howie told me it was a traveling book. I didn’t know what to do with it but Howie wanted me to read it and pass it on to another young coach or teacher that you think will benefit from it.”

Tumberg has since read the book, made his comments, and passed it on to WDC head football coach Kyle Petermeier.

Howie Kangas and some of his physical education students in 2013. Contributed / Kyle Gylsen

Howie called Tumberg his “little buddy.” From being coaches on the sidelines to drinking beers and playing cribbage in Howie’s small kitchen, the two have made so many memories together. Of all the advice Howie bestowed upon Tumberg, there was one saying that stuck out the most.

“Howie always told me to ‘never stop learning,’ Tumberg said. “He would always tell me ‘The minute that someone gets complacent or they know everything, is the minute you have a new job.’ He told me to never stop learning and growing my craft. Howie was talking about more than sports and coaching but about everything in life. That was the biggest thing I would take away from him.”

Memories that will never fade

A true friend is never truly gone. Their spirit lives on in the memories of those who loved them. Howie’s legacy will live on through the people of the Perham and Wadena communities and through his friends and colleagues who were blessed with his presence.

“Well most of them we can’t put into the newspaper,” Kovash said with a grin. “My favorite memory would have to be his laugh. He had a coach's voice and cackle. When you would get Howie laughing, it was the most boisterous, wonderful laugh you’ve ever heard.”

“I loved coaching football with Howie,” Gallant said. “I had the chance to hire him. I loved how Howie was a fierce competitor. The way he interacted with the kids and officials, it showed that he really enjoyed what he did. He competed like crazy but at the end of the game, everyone liked him. There aren’t many characters left and I mean this in the most respectable way, Howie was a character. I had been coaching for nearly 20 years and getting to coach again with Howie made me a better coach.”

“My favorite memory with Howie would have to be after the baseball team advanced to the state tournament a couple of years ago,” Tumberg said. “Coach Kyle Dykhoff and I were heading to another buddy’s house to continue the celebration. On the way to the house, we passed Howie’s and he was outside having what he called a ‘piece of licorice,’ or a cigarette. I will never forget his facial expression of seeing us pulling up after winning the section championship to talk shop. He told us 'Boys, I could do this all night.’ He was so ecstatic to see us and talk about everything. At his funeral, me and Dykhoff chatted about that moment. It will forever be my favorite.”

Howie Kangas and his wife Terri are all smiles on the beach during a vacation. Contributed / Perham-Dent Public Schools

WDC Physical Education teachers Howie Kangas, Katie Hill and Danielle Jetvig-Renner take a pie in the face from students during an assembly. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

Howie Kangas holding a Wadena-Deer Creek baseball helmet with a smile in 2014. Contributed / Kyle Gylsen

Howie Kangas at the 2012 Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines football camp. Contributed / Kyle Gylsen

Wadena-Deer Creek Head Coach Howie Kangas meets with some of his players in the first half of Friday's prep football game at Barrett. Contributed photo