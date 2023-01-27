Nordic Skiing: Wolverines finish 12th at Camp Ripley meet

CAMP RIPLEY – The Wadena-Deer Creek nordic ski team participated in the Little Falls Flyers Ripley Nordic Ski Invitational at Camp Ripley on Thursday.

Julia Lunde and Annika Spicer finished 13th in the team relay in a time of 21:01.9.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s only other skier on the day, Lydia Oldakowski finished 65th in the 5K Classic and Skate with a time of 47:41.6, skiing the classic in 25:37.8 and the skate in 22:03.8

Hampered by a team short of skiers, Wadena-Deer Creek scored 139 points to finish in 12th place in a deep, 14-team field. Brainerd took first with a score of 378, followed by Sartell-Cathedral (355) and Alexandria (340).

LITTLE FALLS INVITE GIRLS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 378, 2- Sartell-Cathedral 355, 3- Alexandria 340, 4- Moorhead 335, 5- Fergus Falls 319, 6- Detroit Lakes 314, 7- Mora 313, 8- Bemidji 306, 9- Little Falls 297, 10- Sauk Rapids-Rice 176, 11- TrekNorth 152, 12- Wadena-Deer Creek 139, 13- St. John’s Prep 136, 14- Willmar 45.

WADENA-DEER CREEK FINISHERS- Team Relay; 13- Julia Lunde-Annika Spicer (21:01.9). 5K Classic and Skate- 65- Lydia Oldakowski (25:37.8, 22:03.8 – 47:41.6)