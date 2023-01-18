STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic skiing: Wolverines compete in Alexandria

Two Wadena-Deer Creek boys Nordic skiers completed the varsity race on Tuesday afternoon at Andes Tower Hills.

WDC-Wolverines-Logo-1.jpg
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Schools
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 18, 2023 01:43 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KENSINGTON – The Wadena-Deer Creek boys varsity Nordic skiing team competed in Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolverines finished in 10th place with two varsity finishers. Grant Nelson took 45th with a time of 23:49.46. Nate Heppner finished in 51st at 26:17.10.

BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Little Falls 387, 2- Moorhead, 372, 3- Fergus Falls 368, 4- Alexandria 313, 5- St. Cloud 256, 8- TrekNorth 246, 7- St. John’s Prep 219, 8- Sauk Rapids-Rice 180, 9- Willmar 138, 10- Wadena-Deer Creek

Related Topics: WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESPREP SPORTSNORDIC SKIING
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
What To Read Next
Jaeger Pettit.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Panthers retake Highway 71 Cup with overtime win
The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team relinquished the Highway 71 Cup with an overtime loss at Park Rapids.
January 18, 2023 02:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
hockey equipment
Prep
Youth hockey roundup: Squirts and PeeWees compete in tournament action
Wadena youth hockey roundup from Squirt B1 and PeeWee B2 teams.
January 17, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_3810.jpg
Prep
Carsten, Lunde win Triple 'A' award for 2022-23 school year
Madison Carsten and Evan Lunde were awarded the Minnesota State High School League's Triple 'A' honor for the 2022-23 school year.
January 17, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_3807.jpeg
Prep
Girls basketball: Wolverines get back on track against Hornets
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls basketball team pulled away from Frazee to get back in the win column on Friday.
January 14, 2023 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli