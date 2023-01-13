99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic skiing: Brunsberg, Nelson paces Wolverines at Maplelag

The Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic skiing team competed at Maplelag on Thursday morning.

1 WDC Grant Nelson AD7C6987.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's Grant Nelson skis to a time of 33:17.0 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
January 13, 2023 01:48 PM
CALLAWAY – Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic skiers competed at the Detroit Lakes invite on Thursday morning.

Bjorn Brunsberg had a 26th overall finish with a time of 30:57.6. Grant Nelson took 44th at 33:17.0. The Wolverines finished in seventh place in the boys varsity standings.

BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 384, 2- Bemidji 362, 3- Fergus Falls 346, Moorhead 340, 5- Alexandria 276, 6- TrekNorth 216, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 132, 8- Detroit Lakes 101.

1 WDC Bjorn Brunsberg AD7C6971.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's Bjorn Brunsberg skis to a time of 30:56 at the Detroit Lakes invite on Jan. 12, 2023 at Maplelag Resort in Callaway.
Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Jared Rubado is the sports editor for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus. He moved to the area in September of 2021 after covering sports for the Alexandria Echo Press for nearly three years. Jared graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with degrees in journalism and sports managment.
