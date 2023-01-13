Nordic skiing: Brunsberg, Nelson paces Wolverines at Maplelag
The Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic skiing team competed at Maplelag on Thursday morning.
CALLAWAY – Wadena-Deer Creek Nordic skiers competed at the Detroit Lakes invite on Thursday morning.
Bjorn Brunsberg had a 26th overall finish with a time of 30:57.6. Grant Nelson took 44th at 33:17.0. The Wolverines finished in seventh place in the boys varsity standings.
BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1- Brainerd 384, 2- Bemidji 362, 3- Fergus Falls 346, Moorhead 340, 5- Alexandria 276, 6- TrekNorth 216, 7- Wadena-Deer Creek 132, 8- Detroit Lakes 101.
