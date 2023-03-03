LIVE UPDATES: Wolverines wrestlers compete in state wrestling tournament
Check out the live update for all of the Wadena-Deer Creek wrestlers competing in the state wrestling tournament in St. Paul from March 2-4.
UPDATED 6:42 — Koby Endres doesn't get a chance to wrestle on Saturday, March 4.
His season, unfortunately, came to a close after his first-round opponent, Caledonia-Houston's Aiden Goetzinger, falls in his quarterfinals matchup.
The Wolverines wrestling team will still be around for Saturday to cheer on Faith Koning (132) in the girls individual tournament.
——————————————
Koby Endres (195) was the only boy wrestler representing the Wolverines. He took on Caledonia-Houston's Ayden Goetzinger and lost the match by decision (5-3).
Endres could wrestle again in a wrestleback if Goetzinger loses his quarterfinal match.