Sports Prep

LIVE UPDATES: Wolverines wrestlers compete in state wrestling tournament

Check out the live update for all of the Wadena-Deer Creek wrestlers competing in the state wrestling tournament in St. Paul from March 2-4.

WDC 195 Koby Endres.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres wrestles at 195 pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
March 03, 2023 03:09 PM

UPDATED 6:42 — Koby Endres doesn't get a chance to wrestle on Saturday, March 4.

His season, unfortunately, came to a close after his first-round opponent, Caledonia-Houston's Aiden Goetzinger, falls in his quarterfinals matchup.

The Wolverines wrestling team will still be around for Saturday to cheer on Faith Koning (132) in the girls individual tournament.

——————————————

Koby Endres (195) was the only boy wrestler representing the Wolverines. He took on Caledonia-Houston's Ayden Goetzinger and lost the match by decision (5-3).

WDC 195 Koby Endres (2).JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres wrestles at 195 pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023.
Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Endres could wrestle again in a wrestleback if Goetzinger loses his quarterfinal match.

