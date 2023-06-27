Leonardelli column: Wadena-Deer Creek 2022-23 sports season highlights

WADENA – Some of the most memorable moments of my short sports reporting career so far happened at Wadena-Deer Creek games this 2022-23 season.

I never thought that I would’ve found myself at Wolverine sporting events. I didn’t know that Wadena even existed before I moved to the Lakes area to start my new job.

It has been a pleasure to be a part of the Wadena-Deer Creek community over the last eight months. It’s been fun to learn what it truly meant to be a Wolverine. I am forever grateful for your patience and I hope the coverage was everything you wished for.

I really felt the appreciation and love from the WDC sports community since the beginning. The coaches, athletes and administration really made this first athletic season a special one.

The Wolverines' athletic year had it all and I’m glad I was there to capture and experience those moments. So here are some of the top WDC 2022-23 sporting highlights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning things around

One of the first teams I had the pleasure to cover was the Wadena-Deer Creek football team. I was so lucky to witness a complete turnaround season for the Wolverines.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Josiah Kallevig gets an offensive play call from head coach Kyle Petermeier in the Wolverines' 43-17 loss against Sauk Centre in the second round of the Section 6-2A tournament on Oct. 29, 2022. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The first game I went to was WDC’s beat down of Staples-Motley in the first-round sections. I traveled with the team down to Sauk Centre where they ultimately lost the game but something special is brewing with Kyle Petermeier and his football program.

The Wolverines finished the season with an overall record of 7-3 which was the first time WDC finished with an above .500 record in 23 years. What stuck with me the most was what Petermeier said after the loss to Sauk Centre.

“The biggest thing for us was this senior class sticking through it,” he said. “They were 0-9 as freshmen. They could have quit to focus on other sports. The four-year progression from this group and this team is that we went from zero wins, to three wins, to five wins, and, finally, seven wins this year. This group has steadily improved and improved our program. Today wasn’t fun to lose like that, but we can take things out of this as a program. The seniors are done, but they can look back and have a little bit of fulfillment that they did something to turn this thing around.”

The return of the best

One of the best athletes I got to watch this season was senior Madison Carsten. She is a star on the volleyball court and between the basketball hoops. She, unfortunately, had some setbacks – tearing her right ACL and meniscus during her sophomore basketball season and then her left ACL toward the end of the volleyball season in her junior year.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Maddie Carsten runs through the tunnel before the Wolverines' 3-1 win over Park Rapids on Oct. 10, 2022 at WDC High School. Contributed / Doug Dutke

Her return was one of the volleyball court was one of the feel-good stories of the year. WDC head coach Sue Volkmann said Carsten is the whole team. She was more than happy to have Carsten back for her senior season – and what a season it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching the Wolverines sweep Albany in the section quarterfinals was one of the first wow moments I had as a reporter. I remember calling Jared Rubado, the former sports editor, and letting him know just how electric the atmosphere was and how much fun I had seeing the team win the way they did. The WDC season came to an end in the semifinals against No. 3 Pequot Lakes but getting to see Carsten’s comeback story unfold was truly a spectacle to witness.

A Cinderella story

From all the section tournament games and state tournament runs I got to witness, what the WDC girls basketball team accomplished has to be my No. 1.

The Wolverines entered the Section 8AA tournament as the 11-seed but it was the “underdawg” mentality that fueled WDC to an unbelievable run to the section finals .

Section 8AA runner-ups, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines. WDC suffered a 58-44 loss to Perham in the Section 8AA finals at Detroit Lakes on March 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

It started with an upset victory over No. 6 Hawley. Then a narrow one-point victory over No. 3 Pelican Rapids in the quarterfinals. I was at the amazing game that was the semifinals matchup against No. 2 Thief River Falls. Down 36-30 in the second half, the Wolverines outscored the Prowlers 21-8 to punch their ticket to the section finals. The game had unbelievable moments from Montana Carsten’s three straight 3s to eighth-grader Peyton Gravelle’s put-back, and-1.

The Cinderella story came to an end against No. 1 Perham but getting to that game was something no one saw coming. I still get goosebumps thinking about that semifinals game and even the finals game and everything that came with it. From the atmosphere in Lakeshirts Fieldhouse to the sea of blue that came to witness something special, moments like that make sports one-of-a-kind. Head coach Jordan Cresap hopes that the section tournament run is the start of something special for the WDC girls basketball program.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Peyton Gravelle rises up for a layup in the Wolverines' 51-44 upset victory over No. 2 seed Thief River Falls in the Section 8AA semi-finals at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse in Detroit Lakes on March 8, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“When you put in a lot of work, great things can happen,” he said “This group has put in a lot of time in the offseason shooting and doing the extra things and it has paid off. Our younger kids are seeing from our experienced players that are out on the floor that it takes a lot of work to get here. Are they up for it? I think so.”

Fun on the ice

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our season was a lot of fun," Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Scott Woods said after the Wolverines’ section semifinals loss to Alexandria .

The team was led by 10 seniors and what a season it was. WDC finished with a record of 15-10-2. The Wolverines survived a thrilling double-overtime victory over Morris Benson in the section quarterfinals.

The Wadena-Deer Creek boys hockey team traveled to Hallock to beat Kittson County Central 8-5 on Feb. 10, 2023. Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

In what was Scott Woods’ final season at the helm, he was happy to have been around the 10 seniors on the team since they were young. He hopes that the younger guys on the team were taking notes on how to continue the success they saw during the season.

“The younger guys will learn from the dedication those older guys have,” Woods said. “Those guys hardly missed a practice. They weren’t sick. They don’t miss school. They came to summer off-season stuff. Their dedication is what will help the underclassmen.”

Grappling to state

One of the best sporting events I got to witness this athletic season was the state wrestling tournament. It was a daunting task but I had so much fun watching the best wrestlers in the state. WDC was represented by Kobe Endres and Faith Koning .

Wadena-Deer Creek's Koby Endres wrestles at 195-pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Mar. 3, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Endres didn’t place at the state tournament but he finished the year with a record of 37-3. His female teammate in Faith Koning had quite the state wrestling tournament . She was at the Junior Patriot Rodeo which is a 12-day event and one of the biggest rodeo competitions in the world. She arrived in the Twin Cities only 13 hours before her first wrestling match. She took multisport athlete to a different level.

Faith Koning competing in barrel racing at the Junior Patriot Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas. Contributed / Minnesota State High School League

Madelyn Gallant may not have made it to the state tournament but she made some memories of her own. She signed a letter of intent with the Northland Community and Technical College "Pioneers" to wrestle on their first-ever women's wrestling team. She was the team’s first signee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perfect no more

I was told that baseball was the bread and butter of WDC sports. It was a joy to have been able to cover some of their games this season but one game stuck out.

The Wolverines had a triangular at Perham against Esko and the Yellowjackets. Wadena started their day with a matchup against the Eskomos. Esko entered the matchup having already beat Perham in the game before and looked to keep their perfect season alive against WDC. The Wolverines had other plans.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Isaac Hamann in his throwing motion in the Wolverines' 2-0 victory over Esko in the first of two games at Perham on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Behind Isaac Hamann’s one-hit performance on the mound, the Wolverines spoiled Esko’s perfect season with a 2-0 victory . After the game, head coach Kyle Dykhoff had the biggest smile. He said a simple three-word phrase but you could tell he really meant it and loved the game he coaches. He said, “baseball is fun,” and he couldn’t have been more right.

A new leader of the pack

When I was looking into the softball team’s previous seasons ahead of my season preview, WDC hadn’t seen much success. In 2023, that all changed and I was there from the start.

Wadena-Deer Creek's first-year head coach Brooke Umland at practice. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Talking with first-year head coach Brooke Umland at practice, she said she hopes her team followed the one-percent mentality. She referred to getting one-percent better every day. The Wolverines had a 39-84 record since the 2016 season. Umland wanted to see different athletes from day one to the last day of the season because the team had grown one-percent better each day.

That mentality was etched into the minds of the Wolverines as they went on to have their best season in recent history. WDC finished with a record of 15-8 and went on to win their first-round match-up against Frazee in the section tourney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena-Deer Creek's in the Wolverines' 13-4 trouncing of Frazee in the first round of the Section 8AA softball tournament on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Wadena. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wolverines saw their season come to an end after losses to Barnesville and Breckenridge but what a season to remember. Every game, the girls were lively and really seemed to respond to the new culture Umland brought to the program. They were one of the most exciting teams to watch and the state needs to watch out for WDC softball in the near future.

Other top moments

There were so many other great moments in the 2023 athletic season for the Wolverines. There was the girls cross-country team making it to the state meet , the boys basketball team tying their most wins in a season and Amber Collins and Lyrik Haug representing WDC at the state track meet. I wish I could’ve been to every event but the ones I was able to attend will keep a special place in my heart. I can’t wait for next year and to see what the Wolverines bring for the 2023-24 season.

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls cross country team and Bjorn Brusnberg qualified for the state Class A championships at the Section 6A meet in Staples on Oct. 28, 2022. Contributed / Facebook / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools

Wadena-Deer Creek's Teshe Loer, number 2, awaits the inbound pass from Isaac Hamann in the Wolverines 68-58 victory over Pillager at Wadena On Feb. 10, 2023. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek's Amber Collins after her eighth-place finish in the 400-meter prelims on Thursday, June 8 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. to secure her spot in the Class A finals. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal