Legion baseball: Wadena takes down Crookston to advance to Round 2 of Legion Baseball Tournament

FOSSTON – The road to the Legion baseball state tournament began for Wadena Post 171 with a matchup against Crookston in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournamenton Thursday, July 20.

Wadena was first to score and behind some standout pitching performances, Post 171 advanced to Round 2 with a solid 6-2 victory over Crookston.

Post 171 found success off the bat in the bottom of the first. Isaac Hamann opened up the inning with a double. He made it to third on a wild pitch and Connor Davis drove him home with a sacrifice fly for the first run of the game. Kobe Synder singled and stole second in Evan Lunde’s at-bat.

Wadena's Isaac Hamann slides safely into third in Post 171's 6-2 victory over Crookston in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Fosston on Thursday, July 20. Contributed / Doug Dutke

After a Lunde ground out, Tyson Barthel plated Synder for the second run of the inning, and Wadena held a 2-0 lead after one.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second. Post 171 tacked on a run in the bottom of the third from a Connor Dutke RBI double to give Wadena a 3-0 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Hamann and Davis both hit doubles putting runners on second and third. Synder singled to score Hamann from third for Wadena’s fourth unanswered run of the game. Brandon Wheeler took advantage of the bases loaded with a two-RBI single and Post 171 was in control at 6-0 after four.

Wadena's Connor Dutke throwing the ball to first to turn the double play in Post 171's 6-2 victory over Crookston in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Fosston on Thursday, July 20. Contributed / Doug Dutke

It took Crookston until the top of the sixth to get on the board. Crookston put up a two-piece to cut the lead to 6-2.

Hamann closed out the game with two strikeouts and a groundout to ensure Wadena stays in the winners bracket.

Peyton Church started on the mound pitching five shut-out innings. He gave up three hits, three walks and punched out four. Dutke came in for relief in the top of the sixth. He lasted 2/3 of an inning allowing one hit, two runs, and two walks. Hamann closed out the final 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and gave up zero hits and runs.

Hamann and Synder had three hits at the plate. Hamann accounted for two runs in his four plate appearances and Synder added an RBI, forced a walk, and accounted for two runs. Davis finished 1-2 at the plate with an RBI, a forced walk, and one run accounted for. Wheeler had two RBIs, one hit, and accounted for a run in his one plate appearance. Wadena out-hit Crookston 10-4.

Wadena's Gunnar Olson diving for the catch attempt in foul territory in Post 171's 6-2 victory over Crookston in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Fosston on Thursday, July 20. Contributed / Doug Dutke

CRK- 0 0 0 0 0 2 0- 2

WAD- 2 0 1 3 0 0 x- 6

WADENA PITCHING- Peyton Church (W): 5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 3BB; Connor Dutke: 0.2IP, 1H, 2R, 1ER, OK, 2BB; Isaac Hamann (S): 1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 3K, 0BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 3-4, 2R; Connor Davis: 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Kobe Synder: 3-3, 2R, RBI, BB; Evan Lunde: 0-3; Tyson Barthel: 1-3, RBI, BB; Brandon Wheeler: 1-1, R, 2RBI, BB; Peyton Church: 0-4; Connor Dutke: 1-2, RBI; Simon Kreklau: 0-3

