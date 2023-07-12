Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball: Wadena Post 171 puts up 11 runs in loss to Fergus Falls

Post 171 falls short of the lead despite scoring a combined six runs in the final four innings on Tuesday, July 11.

baseball glove background
Alex Gombash/alexgombash - stock.adobe.com
July 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM

FERGUS FALLS – Wadena Post 171 lost a high-scoring affair against Fergus Falls on Tuesday, July 11.

Wadena came up short losing 15-11 as both teams combined for 26 runs and 37 hits.

Evan Lunde opened the game with a leadoff double. Connor Davis walked followed by a Kobe Snyder single to load the bases. Brandon Wheeler grounded into a fielder's choice to score Lunde. Snyder was the first out advancing to second base. Carson Davis then doubled to drive in another run for Wadena and lead 2-0.

Fergus Falls took the lead in the bottom of the first inning after scoring four runs to grab a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Connor Dutke led off with a single. Cooper Ness walked to put runners on first and second. After Lunde lined out, Connor Davis hit an RBI double and advanced Ness to third. Snyder then hit a single to take the lead back, scoring Ness and Davis to lead 5-4 after two innings.

Fergus Falls went on to score nine unanswered runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to take a 13-5 lead.

Owen Hendershot walked to lead off the top of the sixth inning. Isaac Hamann flew out to center field and Connor Davis lined out for the first two outs of the inning. Snyder singled to advance Hendershot to third base. Wheeler then singled to drive in a run and cut the lead to 13-6.

Fergus added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 15-6. Wadena added a run in the top of the seventh inning off a Hendershot single to trail 15-7.

In the top of the eighth inning, Conner Davis doubled. Snyder followed that with a triple to score Davis. Wheeler hit a sacrifice fly to score Snyder. Gunner Olson walked and then Barthel hit another triple to drive in Olson and trail 15-10.

Dutke retired the Fergus Falls side in order in the bottom of the eighth to give Wadena one last chance in the top of the ninth. Hendershot singled followed by a Hamann pop out. Conner Davis then doubled to score Hendershot. Snyder popped out and Wheeler grounded out to end the game 15-11.

Simon Kreklau started on the mound for Post 171. He went four innings allowing eight runs on 13 hits and walked three batters. Drew Lorentz threw one inning and gave up five runs on five hits with two walks. Dutke pitched the final three innings for Wadena, surrendering two runs on three hits and had three strikeouts.

Snyder had a team-high five hits with three RBIs. Conner Davis added three hits and two RBIs. Wheeler went 1-4 and drove in three runs and Hendershot went 2-2. Wadena had 16 hits as a team and also drew six walks.

WDNP- 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 3 1- 11

FRGS- 4 0 3 1 5 2 0 0 X- 15

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Simon Kreklau: 4.0 IP, 13H, 8R, 8ER, 3BB; Drew Lorentz: 1.0 IP, 5H, 5R, 5ER, 2BB; Connor Dutke: 3.0 IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 3K, 1BB

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Evan Lunde: 1-3, R; Isaac Hamann: 0-3; Conner Davis: 3-5, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Kobe Snyder: 5-6, R, 3RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 1-4, 3RBI; Carson Davis: 1-3, RBI; Gunner Olson: 0-1, R, BB; Peyton Church: 0-3; Tyson Barthel: 1-1, R, RBI, BB; Grant Seelhammer: 1-5; Connor Dutke: 1-4, R, BB; Cooper Ness: 0-1, R, BB; Owen Hendershot: 2-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
