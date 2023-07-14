Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Legion baseball: Wadena Post 171 grabs Game 1 win in blowout of Pelican Rapids

Wadena forced the mercy-run rule against Pelican Rapids to advance to the Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament quarterfinals on Friday, July 14.

Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 4:15 PM

NEW YORK MILLS – It is Legion baseball playoff time and Wadena Post 171 opened their Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament with a shutout win over Pelican Rapids on Friday, July 14.

Wadena started the playoff season with an 11-0 trouncing. The game lasted four and a half innings as Post 171 forced the early mercy-run rule.

The game was locked in at zero after the first inning. After Isaac Hamann fended off a Pelican Rapids leadoff single in the top of the second by retiring the next three batters, the Wadena bats came alive in the bottom half of the inning.

Post 171 rattled off three straight singles to open up the bottom of the second and Gunner Olson scorched a grand slam over the fence and gave Wadena a 4-0 lead. Post 171 followed up the grand salami with three more runs and Wadena jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings of play.

After Pelican Rapids retired in order in the top of the third, Post 171 added four more runs in the bottom of the third expanding its lead to 11-0.

Heading into the top of the fifth, Pelican Rapids was held off the board yet again as reliever Connor Dukte forced a ground out and punched out the final two batters to secure the victory for Wadena.

Hamann started on the bump and pitched three innings allowing one hit, one hit, and striking out two. Connor Davis came took to the mound in the top of the fourth. He allowed zero hits, zero runs, one walk and struck out one in one inning of work.

Olson’s only hit was a grand slam in the bottom of the second. He finished the afternoon with four RBIs, accounted for two runs, and forced one walk. Simon Kreklau ended with a perfect 2-2 performance at the plate. Tyson Barthel had two hits and two RBIs in three at-bats. Kobe Synder also went 2-3 with two RBIs and accounted for one run. Wadena scored 11 runs on 11 hits.

PELICAN- 0 0 0 0 0 X X- 0

WADENA- 0 7 4 0 X X X- 11

WADENA PITCHING- Isaac Hamann: 3IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB; Connor Davis: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1K, 1BB; Connor Dutke: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 0-2, R, RBI, BB; Connor Davis: 1-2, R, BB; Kobe Synder: 2-3, R, 2RBI; Evan Lunde: 0-2, 2RBI; Tyson Barthel: 2-3, 2RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 1-3, R; Peyton Church: 2-3, 2R; Gunner Olson: 1-2, 2R, 4RBI, BB; Simon Kreklau: 2-2, 2R

