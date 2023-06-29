Legion baseball: Wadena Post 171 dominates Game 1, Barnesville walks it off in Game 2

WADENA — Streaks are meant to be broken and Wadena Post 171 Legion baseball team saw their winning streak come to an end in heartbreaking fashion in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Barnesville on Wednesday, June 28.

Wadena scored six runs in the second inning of Game 1 to secure an 8-0 blowout victory. Post 171 made a push for the lead late in Game 2, but Barnesville struck the final blow to walk it off in the seventh to win 5-4. Wadena’s win streak was halted at eight games and fell to 8-2 on the season.

Wadena's Connor Davis takes a big hack at a ball in Post 171's 5-4 Game 2 loss against Barnesville in a Legion baseball doubleheader in Wadena on Wednesday, June 28. Wadena crushed Barnesville 8-0 in Game 1. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Game 1 started scoreless for both teams. Then the Wadena bats came alive in the bottom of the second. Post 171 plated six runs with RBI hits from Simon Kreklau, Isaac Hamann, and Tyson Barthel. From there on out, Wadena kept Barnesville off the board and added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab an easy Game 1 win.

“We put up six big runs in the second inning,” Wadena head coach Justin Dykhoff said. “We followed that up playing dominant defense behind Isaac (Hamann) and Drew (Lorentz) to close things out.”

Hamann finished the game pitching six scoreless innings, punching out nine and allowing only two hits. Lorentz was called to the bump to close the game for Post 171. He gave up one hit and had two strikeouts in his one inning pitched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamann also did his due diligence at the plate going 2-3 with two RBIs and accounted for one run. Kreklau and Carson Davis each went 2-3 from the plate and accounted for one run. Connor Dutke had an RBI, one hit and accounted for a run in his three at-bats. Wadena finished the game with 10 hits.

Post 171 carried its hot hitting into Game 2 plating the first run of the game in the top of the first inning after Brandon Wheeler hit into a fielder’s choice to score Hamann.

With Dutke on the mound, Barnesville opened the bottom of the first with a walk, a single and another walk to load the bases. A throw by Hamann allowed two Barnesville runs to cross the plate and Barnesville took an early 2-1 lead. Dutke settled in and struck out the next two batters and forced a fly out to end the first.

Wadena's Tyson Barthel in his wind up in Post 171's 5-4 Game 2 loss against Barnesville in a Legion baseball doubleheader in Wadena on Wednesday, June 28. Wadena crushed Barnesville 8-0 in Game 1. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Over the next four innings, Post 171 was held scoreless and Barnesville added runs in the bottom of the third and bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 4-1.

Wadena made things interesting in the top of the sixth. After Dutke struck out to start the inning, Hamann forced a walk, Connor Davis singled and Evan Lunde drew a walk to load the bases with one out. Tyson Barthel was unable to plate a run with an infield pop out and Brandon Wheeler entered the batter’s box with two out and the perfect opportunity to give his team a boost.

The second pitch of the at-bat went flying behind the catcher and Hamann crossed home safely and the runners advanced to second and third. Wheeler took the next pitch to left field and cleared the bases and Wadena tied the game at four. Simon Kreklau grounded out to end the inning after a Carson Davis single.

Dykhoff knew that his team wasn’t going to go down without a fight and sensed a big inning was coming at some point.

“I knew it was bound to happen but it was just when was it going to happen,” he said. “We just needed to see that first run cross that plate because runs come in bunches so we fed off of that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnesville couldn’t find success in the bottom of the sixth and Wadena failed to plate its two baserunners in the top of the seventh giving Barnesville a chance to win the game.

Barnesville opened the bottom of the seventh with a single against Barthel. A pop to the second baseman was the inning's first out. Barthel hit the third batter and a costly error by Wheeler at third base loaded the bases for Barnesville. The fifth batter of the inning was the last of the game as he squeaked a single up the middle and Barnesville walked away as the victors.

Wadena's Isaac Hamann at the plate in Post 171's 5-4 Game 2 loss against Barnesville in a Legion baseball doubleheader in Wadena on Wednesday, June 28. Wadena crushed Barnesville 8-0 in Game 1. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“We hit the ball hard all game,” Dykhoff said. “We just couldn’t find those clutch hits until the sixth inning when Brandon (Wheeler) got it for us. Our hard-hit balls didn't fall and theirs did. That’s just baseball.”

Dutke ended his day surrendering six hits, four runs, three walks and punching out five in five innings of work. Barthel came in for relief and pitched 1 1/3 innings giving up three hits, one run and striking out three.

Wheeler was dominant at the plate with one hit, three RBIs, and two forced walks in four plate appearances. Lunde went 1-3 with two forced walks. Hamann secured two hits, accounted for two runs and forced a walk in five at-bats. In the end, Wadena had success at the plate forcing seven walks and securing eight hits. The team's issue was that much of their success came late in innings and with two outs on the board.

The Game 1 victory was Post 171’s eighth victory in a row but Barnesville crashed the party in Game 2. Dykhoff didn’t want to see his kids hang their heads over one loss. He has loved what he has seen from everyone who has gotten a chance to hit the field.

“Everyone has stepped it up and played their roles,” Dykhoff said. “Whether that is pinch-hitting in the seventh inning or starting the game on the mound, they have played their roles to a tee and that’s what winning is all about.”

GAME ONE

ADVERTISEMENT

BAR- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

WAD- 0 6 0 0 0 2 X- 8

WADENA PITCHING- Isaac Hamann: 6IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 0BB; Drew Lorentz: 1IP, 0R, 0ER, 2K, 0BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 1-3, 2RBI, R; Connor Davis: 1-2, R, 2BB; Evan Lunde: 0-2, R, 2BB; Tyson Barthel: 1-4, RBI; Simon Kreklau: 2-3, R; Carson Davis: 2-3, R; Connor Dutke: 1-3, R, RBI; Gunnar Olson: 1-3 R; Cooper Ness: 0-2, R, BB

GAME TWO

WAD- 1 0 0 0 0 3 0- 4

BAR- 2 0 1 0 1 0 1- 5

WADENA PITCHING- Connor Dutke: 5IP, 6H, 4R, 1ER, 5K, 3BB; Tyson Barthel: 1.1IP, 3H, 1R, 0ER, 3K, 0BB

ADVERTISEMENT

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 2-4, 2R, BB; Connor Davis: 3-5, R; Evan Lunde: 1-3, R. 2BB; Tyson Barthel: 0-3; Brandon Wheeler: 1-2, 3RBI, 2BB; Carson Davis: 1-2, BB; Simon Kreklau: 0-3; Drew Lorentz: 0-3; Gunnar Olson: 0-1; Connor Dutke: 0-3; Cooper Ness: 0-1

