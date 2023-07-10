Legion baseball: Wadena Post 171 demolishes Ottertail Central

BATTLE LAKE – Wadena Post 171 scored nine runs in the ninth inning to blowout Ottertail Central on Friday, July 7.

Behind Tyson Barthel’s big day at the plate, Post 171 cruised past OTC in a 15-2 beat down.

After the two teams started the game with three scoreless innings, Wadena struck first in the top of the fourth. Barthel led off with a single and Brandon Wheeler followed up with a single of his own. With runners on first and second, Peyton Church drove home the first run of the game with an RBI double. Gunner Olson walked to load the bases and Simon Kreklau got hit by a pitch to second the second run of the inning. Isaac Hamann scored the third and final run of the inning with groundout to first.

OTC answered the big Wadena fourth inning with a run in the bottom of the sic to cut the deficit ot 3-1.

Wadena responded in the next half inning by tacking on three runs in the top of the seventh to extend its lead to 6-1. Both teams were held off the boad in the eighth. Post 171 exploded in the top of the ninth adding nine insurance runs to give itself a 15-1 cushion heading into the bottom of the ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the bottom of the ninth, OTC threatened to score more runs. Wadena’s Teshe Loer hit the first two batters of the inning. He forced a pop out for the first out, then walked the next two batters allowing OTC to cut the lead to 15-2. Connor Davis came in for relief and ended the game with a 6-4-3 double play.

Hamann started on the bump for Wadena. He went seven innings allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. Church threw one inning and gave up three hits. Loer allowed two walks and run in his 1/3 inning pitched.

Post 171 had 17 hits as a team. Snyder, Lunde, Barthel, and Church all had at least three hits. Wheeler went 2-3 with an RBI. Seelhammer had three RBIs while Snyder and Church each had two runs batted in.

WDNP- 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 9- 15

OTC- 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1- 2

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Isaac Hamann: 7.0 IP, 4H, 1R, 0ER, 8K, 1BB; Peyton Church: 1.0 IP, 3H; Teshe Loer: 0.1 IP, 0H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB; Connor Davis: 0.2 IP

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 1-6, R, RBI; Kobe Snyder: 3-6, 3R, 2RBI; Evan Lunde: 3-4, 2R, 2BB; Tyson Barthel: 4-6, 3R, 4RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 2-3, R, RBI; Connor Davis: R, BB; Peyton Church: 3-4, 2R, 2RBI; Connor Dutke: 0-3; Owen Hendershot: 0-1, R, RBI, BB; Gunner Olson: 0-1, 2BB; Carson Davis: 0-2; Simon Kreklau: 0-2, RBI; Grant Seelhammer: 1-2, R, 3RBI