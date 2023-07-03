Legion baseball: Wadena Post 171 bests New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS – Wadena Post 171 narrowly escapes New York Mills with a victory on Saturday, July 1.

In a game where both teams had outstanding pitching, it was Post 171 that scored late to earn a 3-2 victory in extra innings.

Wadena got things going in the top of the third inning. Simon Kreklau walked to start the inning. Isaac Hamann then grounded out to second base but advanced Kreklau. Connor Davis followed up with a high-fly ball over the right field fence for a two-run home run to give Wadena a 2-0 lead after three.

NYM tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tyson Barthel retired the first two batters of the inning but couldn't put it away. New York Mills tallied three straight hits including a triple all with two outs.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the game was headed to extras.

Davis started the top of the eighth inning with a ground out to the shortstop for the first out. Kobe Snyder then doubled on a line-drive to put a runner in scoring position for Post 171. Tyson Barthel then advanced Snyder to third on a ground out. Evan Lunde came through with a double to score Snyder and take a 3-2 lead. Lunde eventually got caught stealing home to end the inning for Wadena.

Post 171 needed three outs from Barthel to secure the win. He struck out the first batter and forced a ground out for the second out of the inning. Barthel walked the next two batters to put runners on first and second. Barthel got the last batter to ground out to the shortstop to help secure the win for Wadena.

Barthel pitched all eight innings for Post 171. He gave up six hits and two runs and struck out eight batters.

Wadena had eight hits as a team. Snyder, Lunde, and Brandon Wheeler all had two hits. Davis led the team with two RBI’s while Lunde also had an RBI. Kreklau forced two walks.

WDNP- 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1- 3

NYM- 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0- 2

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Tyson Barthel: 8.0 IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 8K, 2BB

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 0-4, Connor Davis: 1-4, R, 2RBI; Kobe Snyder: 2-4; Tyson Barthel: 1-4; Evan Lunde: 2-4, RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 2-3, BB; Peyton Church: 0-3; Gunner Olson: 0-3; Simon Kreklau: 0-1, R, 2BB