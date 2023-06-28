Legion baseball: Wadena keeps hot streak alive against New York Mills

WADENA – Even when the high school season is over, the New York Mills, Wadena rivalry always brings out the best in both teams. Wadena and NYM met Monday, June, 26 for a legion baseball showdown.

Wadena managed to plate five runs in the final two innings of the game to secure a 7-5 victory. After losing its first game of the summer, Post 171 secured it seven consecutive win.

Peyton Church was called to the mound to start the game for Wadena. He saw himself in a bases-loaded situation with one out in the top of the first. Church responded with a strikeout and forced ground out to end the top half of the inning.

Post 171 scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first after Evan Lunde forced a walk with the bases loaded to give Wadena a 1-0 lead with one out. In the next at-bat, Gunnar Olson ended the inning with a grounder to second and NYM was able to turn a successful double play.

In the top of the second, NYM opened the inning with two straight doubles that put runners on second and third. Church forced a lineout that held the runners in place. NYM scored two runs in the next at-bat after an error by first baseman Gunnar Olson to take a 2-1 lead.

Wadena's Kobe Synder sets up in front of the plate ready to tag the New York Mills runner in Wadena's 7-5 comeback victory over New York Mills in a legion baseball showdown at Wadena on Monday, June 26, 2023. Contributed / Doug Dutke

Wadena failed to score in the bottom of the second and NYM tacked on another run in the top of the third to extend its lead to 3-1.

Connor Davis opened up the bottom of the third with a home run to center field to cut the deficit to 3-2. Kobe Synder and Tyson Barthel followed up Davis’ home run with back-to-back singles but Wadena failed recorded three straight outs to end the third but found itself down a run.

NYM tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth to further the deficit to 5-2. Wadena responded in the bottom of the fifth plating two runs to cut the lead to 5-4.

After a scoreless top of the sixth for NYM, Post 171 came alive in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs on the board, Davis forced a walk. Synder sent a grounder to third in the next at-bat but a bad throw by the third baseman allowed Davis to score and Synder to reach third. Barthel singled to plate Synder and Lunde scored the third and final run of the inning after hitting Wadena’s third straight RBI single. After six innings of play, Wadena took its second lead and final lead of the game at 7-5.

With Davis on the mound, NYM forced a walk and double to start the top of the seventh. With runners in scoring position, Davis dialed it back in and struck out the next three NYM batters to end the game.

Church finished his day on the mound with 3 1/3 innings pitched giving up eight hits, five runs, one walk, and striking out five. Davis came in for relief and pitched the final 3 2/3 innings. He punched out six and allowed zero runs on two hits and three walks.

Wadena finished the game out hitting NYM 12-10. Synder went 3-4 at the plate and accounted for two runs. Davis had two hits, two walks, an RBI, and accounted for two runs. Lunde had two RBI, a walk, accounted for a run and one hit in three at-bats. Isaac Hamann ended the night with two hits in four plate appearances.

NYM- 0 2 1 2 0 0 0- 5

WDN- 1 0 1 0 2 3 X- 7

WADENA PITCHING- Peyton Church: 3.1IP, 8H, 5R, 1ER, 5K, 1BB; Connor Davis: 3.2IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 6K, 3BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 2-4, R; Connor Davis: 2-2, 2R, RBI, 2BB; Kobe Synder: 3-4, 2R; Tyson Barthel: 2-3, RBI, BBl; Evan Lunde: 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; Gunnar Olson: 0-2; Brandon Wheeler: 0-1, RBI; Connor Dutke: 1-2; Cooper Ness: 0-1; Drew Lorentz: 0-1; Peyton Church: 1-2, RBI; Simon Kreklau: 0-2; Carson Davis: 0-1