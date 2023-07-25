Legion baseball: Wadena gets revenge on Roseau, championship game against DGF ends abruptly

FOSSTON – Wadena Post 171 faced the brink of elimination against a Roseau team that bested them the day before. After sneaking away with an extra innings victory, Wadena’s season came to an end in the championship game against DGF on Saturday, July 22.

Post 171 got the clutch hit in extras to take down Roseau in an 8-7 eight innings victory. With its eyes set on the championship trophy in a matchup against DGF, the game came to an end after the second inning due to a violation of the pitching appearance rule which resulted in the ejection of Wadena’s pitcher and coach. Without a coach in the dugout finish the game, Post 171 was forced to forfeit and hand DGF the crown without a fight.

The game agaisnt Roseau started with the opening two innings seeing four total baserunners between both teams. Wadena came alive in the top fo the third.

Kreklau opened the inning with a leadoff single. With two outs and runners on second a first, Tyson Barhel plated Krelau for the first run of the game. An Evan Lunde RBI single followed and a Brandon Wheeler three-run bomb gave Wadena a 5-0 lead.

Post 171 tacked on run No. 6 in the top of the fourth from a Kobe Synder RBI double. Roseau’s first run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Wadena lead to 6-1. Roseau went on a tear over the next two innings plating four unanswered runs to trail 6-5 heading into the top of the seventh inning.

After Lunde forced a walk with two outs in the top of the seventh, Wheeler secured his fourth RBI of the game with a single to the Roseau shortstop and Post 171 held a 7-5 lead.

Roseau fought its way back and lived to see another day tying the game at seven to two runs in the bottom half of the seventh. This game needed extras to determine a winner.

In the top of the eighth, Gunner Olson went down looking to open up the inning. Kreklau was able to reach first on an infield single and Hamann was hit by a pitch in the following at-bat. With the go-ahead runner at second, Connor Davis blasted an RBI double to give Wadena an 8-7 lead.

With Connor Dutke on the mound, he retired the Roseau batters in order and close out the game and secure the victory for Wadena.

Barthel started on the mound for Post 171. He pitched 5 1/3 innings allowing five runs on 11 hits, striking out six and walking two. Dutke was on the bump for the final 2 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits, walked two and struck out one.

Wheeler had a fine day at the plate with four RBIs, a forced walk and accounted for one run in three at-bats. Davis secured two hits, an RBI, accounted for a run and forced two walks in three plate appearances. Kreklau had himself a three-hit day and accounted for two runs in four at-bats. Wadena finished the game with 10 hits as a team.

With its spot in the championship game set in stone, Post 171 eyed a matchup against DGF. Unfortunately, the game lasted only two innings and DGF were crowned Division II American Legion Baseball champions. DGF was ahead 3-1 before the game was called off.

GAME 1 VS ROSEAU

WAD- 0 0 5 1 0 0 1 1- 8

ROS- 0 0 0 1 1 3 2 0- 7

WADENA PITCHING- Tyson Barthel: 5.1IP, 11H, 5R, 5ER, 6K, 2BB; Connor Dutke (W): 2.2IP, 2H, 2R, 1ER, 1K, 2BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 0-4; Connor Davis: 2-3, R, RBI, 2BB; Kobe Synder: 1-5, RBI; Tyson Barthel: 1-4, RBI; Connor Dutke: 0-1; Evan Lunde: 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB; Brandon Wheeler: 2-3, R, 4RBI, BB; Peyton Church: 0-3; Gunner Olson: 0-3, R, BB; Simon Kreklau: 3-4, 2R

GAME 2 VS DGF

WAD- 0 1 X X X X X- 1

DGF- 3 0 X X X X X- 3

WADENA PITCHING- Connor Dutke: 2IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 0K, 2BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 0-1; Connor Davis: 0-1; Kobe Synder: 0-1; Tyson Barthel: 0-1; Evan Lunde: 0-1; Brandon Wheeler: 0-1; Connor Dutke: 1-1, R; Simon Kreklau: 1-1, RBI