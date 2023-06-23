Legion baseball: Wadena extends winning streak to six, sweeps Fergus Falls

WADENA – Wadena Post 171 took both games in a doubleheader against Fergus Falls on Wednesday, June 21.

Post 171 put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come away with the win 8-3 in Game 1. Tyson Barthel was the starting pitcher for Wadena. Barthel pitched 6 ⅔ innings giving up seven hits and three runs while striking out seven batters.

Wadena finished with 12 hits. Isaac Hamann, Brandon Wheeler, and Barthel all had multiple hits. Barthel went 3-4 with three RBI’s. Eight different players had a hit.

Post 171 and Fergus Falls both went scoreless in the first two innings of the game. Fergus scored a run in the top of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Wadena reponded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. After they loaded the bases, Barthel hit a line-drive to center to drive in two runs. Kobe Synder scored on a passed ball to give Wadena a lead 3-1.

Fergus added two runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game 3-3. The bottom of the sixth is where Wadena pulled away for good, scoring five runs to lead 8-3. Brandon Wheeler and Peyton Church both singled to start the inning followed by two walks issued by the Fergus pitcher, Post 171 took the lead 4-3.

Hamann smoked a double to drive in two more runs. RBI singles from Connor Davis and Barthel extended Wadena’s lead to 8-3.

Fergus threatened to come back in the top of the seventh inning, putting two runners on base but Hamann came in to relieve Barthel to strike out the final batter.

The two teams battled it out in Game 2 but Wadena walked away with a 4-2 victory. Hamann started the game on the mound for Post 171 allowing six hits and two runs in six innings.

The first two innings no runs were scored for both teams until Wadena scored a run in the bottom of the third inning on a Kobe Snyder single to lead 1-0.

Fergus tied things up in the top of the fifth at 1-1 but Post 171 re-gained the lead 2-1 on a sacrifice-fly from Hamann to score Connor Dutke. Fergus scored another run in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game 2-2.

Snyder started the bottom of the sixth with a single to shortstop. After stealing second, Snyder scored on a single from Evan Lunde to take the lead 3-2. Lunde stole second and made his way to third on a passed ball. Gunner Olson added an insurance run driving home Lunde to furter extend the lead to 4-2.

Peyton Church came in for the save in the top of the seventh inning. He forced a groundout to third for the first out and struck out the next batter for out No. 2. Church ended the game on a flyout to center to secure the save.

Snyder, Lunde, and Connor Dutke all had multiple hits. Post 171 had nine hits with six different batters recording a hit.

GAME 1

FRGS- 0 0 1 0 2 0 0- 3

WDNP- 0 0 3 0 0 5 X- 8

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Tyson Barthel: 6.2 IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 7K, 2BB; Isaac Hamann: 0.1 IP, K

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Connor Davis: 1-3, RBI; Kobe Snyder: 1-3, R; Tyson Barthel: 3-4, 3RBI; Evan Lunde: 0-4; Brandon Wheeler: 2-3, R; Peyton Church: 1-3; Carson Davis: 1-2, 2R, BB; Simon Kreklau: 1-2, R, RBI, BB

GAME 2

FRGS- 0 0 0 0 1 1 0- 2

WDNP- 0 0 1 0 1 2 X- 4

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Isaac Hamann: 6.0 IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 2K, BB; Peyton Church: 1.0 IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, K, 0BB

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 1-2, R, RBI; Connor Davis: 1-2, BB; Kobe Snyder: 2-3, R, RBI; Tyson Barthel: 0-3; Evan Lunde: 2-3, R, RBI; Gunner Olson: 1-3, RBI; Grant Seelhammer: 0-3; Connor Dutke: 2-3, R; Owen Hendershot: 0-2