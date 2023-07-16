Legion baseball: Wadena blanks Ottertail Central to secure spot in finals

NEW YORK MILLS – After an 11-0 trouncing of Pelican Rapids in the opening round of the DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament, Wadena Post 171's bats stayed hot in another shutout victory in the semifinals against Ottertail Central.

Wadena scored a run in the first three innings and never looked back. Post 171 went on to secure its second victory with an 8-0 win over OTC punching their ticket to the championship game.

“We came out hot right away,” Wadena head coach Justin Dykhoff said. “We can play loose tomorrow with the weight off our shoulders because we already punched our ticket into next weekend.”

Wadena's Tyson Barthel winds up for the pitch in Post 171's 8-0 shutout victory over OTC in the semifinals of the DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament at New York Mills on Saturday, July 15. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Tyson Barthel got the call to the mound for Wadena. He started the game keeping OTC off the board despite giving up a two-out walk.

In the bottom of the first, Post 171's Connor Davis blasted an RBI double to deep left field scoring Isaac Hamann for the first run of the game. Wadena’s offense continued to roll as Kobe Synder singled and back-to-back walks followed loading the bases. Brandon Wheeler stepped into the batter's box and delivered an RBI single scoring one run and another single from Peyton Church scored the third run of the inning. Post 171 grabbed a 3-0 lead after one.

After another stellar pitching and defensive performance from Wadena in the top of the second, Post 171 offense had no thoughts of slowing down.

With an out on the board and two men on base in the bottom of the second, Synder lasered another single plating the fourth run of the game and sparking another big inning. With the bases loaded, Barthel forced a walk scoring run No. 5 of the game and Brandon Wheeler followed up reaching on a fielder’s choice and scoring another run. Evan Lunde represented the fourth and final run of the inning as OTC saw a ball hit the backstop and Wadena went into the third inning with a 7-0 lead.

Wadena's Isaac Hamann rifles a throw to first baseman Carson Davis in Post 171's 8-0 shutout victory over OTC in the semifinals of the DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament at New York Mills on Saturday, July 15. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Barthel retired the OTC side in order in the top of the third and Post 171 added another run in the bottom half of the inning to expand its lead to 8-0.

From there on out, Barthel allowed one hit and one walk in the final four innings of play. Despite not scoring a run after scoring eight in the first three innings, Wadena cruised to another shutout victory.

Barthel pitched all seven innings giving up three hits, walking three and striking out nine. Wadena's defense has been the talk of the town and a major factor in the teams success.

“We have been playing really good defense all summer,” Dykhoff said. “Tyson (Barthel) threw really well today that helped us secure the win.”

Wadena's Simon Kreklau awaits a pitch in Post 171's 8-0 shutout victory over OTC in the semifinals of the DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament at New York Mills on Saturday, July 15. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The early offense has been a huge help over the last two games. Wadena has scored a combined 19 runs in innings 1-3 over its last two games. Davis was a huge part of Post 171’s offensive surge as he went 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs and accounted for one run. He has been Wadena’s man at the plate when a hit is needed to get the offense rolling.

“He has been swinging the bat well over the past two weeks,” Dykhoff said. “Connor (Davis) has been the table setter for us. He’s gotten on base in more than half his at-bats and has been that consistent hit we’ve needed in each game.”

Synder finished the afternoon with two hits, one RBI, and accounted for one run in four plate appearances. Wadena’s No. 9 batter Simon Kreklau had two hits in three at-bats and accounted for two runs. Post 171 ended the game with 10 hits in 27 total plate appearances.

Wadena's Connor Davis and head coach Justin Dykhoff have a chat as Davis reached third safely in Post 171's 8-0 shutout victory over OTC in the semifinals of the DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament at New York Mills on Saturday, July 15. Nick Leonardelli / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena is finding its stride at the right time. After two convincing shutout victories, Dykhoff is happy with the recent play he has seen on the field from his squad.

“The bats have started to heat up behind our stellar defense and pitching that we have seen all year,” he said. “Now, the lineup is starting to figure things out but there is still a lot of baseball left to be played.”

OTC- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 0

WAD- 3 4 1 0 0 0 X- 8

WADENA PITCHING- Tyson Barthel: 7IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 9K, 3BB

WADENA BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 1-4, R; Connor Davis: 3-4, 2RBI, R; Kobe Synder: 2-4, R, RBI; Evan Lunde: 0-2, R, 2BB; Tyson Barthel: 0-1, RBI, 2BB; Brandon Wheeler: 0-3, RBI; Carson Davis: 1-3; Simon Kreklau: 2-3, 2R