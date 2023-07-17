6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Legion baseball: Post 171 early offense not enough against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Wadena’s bats stayed hot but couldn’t find enough run support in its loss to DGF on Sunday, July 16.

Today at 3:38 PM

NEW YORK MILLS – Wadena Post 171 fell to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament Championship game on Sunday, July 16 in New York Mills.

Despite out-hitting DGF 9-7, Post 171 could not bring the runs home as DGF walked away with an 8-3 victory and were crowned DII Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament champions.

Isaac Hamann led off the game with a triple for Wadena. Connor Davis brought Hamann home with a single and Wadena jumped out to a 1-0 lead. DGF was quick to respond, bringing the game back to even with a run in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Tyson Barthel and Brandon Wheeler opened up the inning with back-to-back singles. Peyton Church laid down a sacrifice bunt advancing both runners. A wild pitch scored Barthel and advanced Wheeler to third. Carson Davis grounded out but scored Wheeler giving Wadena a 3-1 lead.

DGF answered with four runs in the bottom of the third taking its first lead of the game at 5-3. DGF went on to add three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on three hits and a pair of doubles to expand its lead to 8-3.

Post 171 left one runner on base as Kobe Synder grounded out to end the game.

Connor Davis started on the mound for Wadena. He allowed five runs on four hits with three strikeouts and walked five batters in three innings. Connor Dutke threw the final three innings giving up three runs on three hits.

Connor Davis led the team in hits with three. Barthel and Wheeler both had two hits while Church and Hamann each recorded one hit. Post 171 had nine hits as a team and walked only once. They also committed five errors.

Wadena punched its ticket to Fosston for the 2023 Northwest Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament after Saturday's win over OTC. They are the No. 2 seed from the south and will play the No. 3 seed from the north in Crookston on Thursday.

WDNP- 1 2 0 0 0 0 0- 3

DGF- 1 0 4 0 0 3 X- 8

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Connor Davis: 3.0 IP, 4H, 5R, 2ER, 3K, 5BB; Connor Dutke: 3.0 IP, 3H, 3R, 2ER, 1BB

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 1-4, R; Connor Davis: 3-3, RBI, BB; Kobe Snyder: 0-4; Evan Lunde: 0-3; Tyson Barthel: 2-3; Brandon Wheeler: 2-2, R; Peyton Church: 1-2; Carson Davis: 0-2, RBI; Connor Dutke: 0-1; Simon Kreklau: 0-3

Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Cooper Kanthak is a sports reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal. Cooper graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism and minored in digital and social media. He is originally from Pipestone, Minnesota, and has a passion for all things sports. You can reach Cooper at ckanthak@forumcomm.com.
