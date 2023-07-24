Headline: Legion baseball: Wadena loses to Roseau, continues to fight after win over Barnesville

FOSSTON – Wadena Post 171 were sent to the elimination bracket after its games against Roseau but lived to see another day after its match against Barnesville in the Northwest Sub-State American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday, July 21.

Post 171 surrendered the lead early and could not score enough runs to come back to lose Roseau 9-3. They bounced back in the second game of the day with a convincing 9-2 win over Barnesville.

Wadena struck first in Game 1 with Isaac Hamann hitting a leadoff double to start the game. He reached third base on a wild pitch and Connor Davis hit a sacrifice fly to score Hamann to take a 1-0 lead.

Roseau answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead. They would add another run in the bottom of the third to stretch the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the fifth inning Carson Davis walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Simon Kreklau lined out and Hamann grounded out but advanced Davis to third. Connor Davis hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the first baseman allowing Carson to reach home plate an cut the lead to 3-2.

Roseau pulled away in the bottom of the fifth scoring four runs on four hits to take a 7-2 lead.

Tyson Barthel doubled to lead off the sixth inning. Evan Lunde also doubled to score Barthel and trail 7-3 but Wadena could not get any more runs after Brandon Wheeler grounded out, Peyton Church flew out, and Carson Davis grounded out to end the inning.

Roseau added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 9-3.

Kreklau struck out in the top of the seventh for the first out. Hamann and Donner Davis both flew out for the second and third outs to end the game.

Hamann was credited with the loss on the mound for Wadena. He threw five and ⅓ innings allowing nine runs on 11 hits and struck out five batters. Carson Davis came in for relief and threw 2/3 of an inning allowing two hits.

Lunde led the team in hits with two. Hamann, Barthel, and Kobe Snyder all recorded one hit for Post 171. Connor Davis and Lunde each had one RBI.

With the season on the line, Wadena bounced back in Game 2 against Barnesville.

Hamann started the bottom of the first inning with a single. Connor Davis forced a walk and Snyder hit a single to drive in Hamann for the first run of the game. Barthel hit another single to score Davis. Lunde laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Snyder to third and Barthel to second. Wheeler grounded out but scored Snyder to take a 3-0 lead and Barthel scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Barnesville scored their first run in the top of the second to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Post 171 added a run in the bottom of the third when Lunde hit a sacrifice fly to take a 5-1 lead.

Barnesville loaded the bases in the top of the fourth inning. Connor Davis hit a batter to allow a run to score to make it 5-2.

Gunner Olson singled to start the bottom of the fourth. Kreklau and Hamann singled also to load the bases for Wadena. Connor Davis hit a sacrifice fly to score Olson and take a 6-2 lead.

Post 171 added some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. After a strikeout from Church, Olson singled and Kreklau followed up with a single of his own. Barnesville intentionally walked Hamann to load the bases. Connor Davis and Synder each had RBI singles and Barthel’s sacrifice fly extended the lead to 9-2.

Drew Lorentz came in for the save in the top of the seventh. He got the first batter to pop out to himself. He got the next two batters to fly out to secure the win for Wadena.

Connor Davis started on the mound and the win and went five and ⅔ innings allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Barthel came in for relief and recorded one out. Lorentz threw one inning and retired the Barnesville batters in order.

Snyder went 3-4 with two RBIs to lead Post 171. Hamann, Kreklau, and Olson added two hits while Davis and Barthel each had one hit. Davis and Barthel both had two RBIs.

GAME 1 vs. Roseau

WDNP- 1 0 0 0 1 1 0- 3

RS- 2 0 1 0 4 2 X- 9

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Isaac Hamann: 5.1 IP, 11H, 9R, 8ER, 5K, 4BB; Carson Davis: 0.2 IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 1BB

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 1-4, R; Connor Davis: 0-3, RBI; Kobe Snyder: 1-3; Tyson Barthel: 1-3; Evan Lunde: 2-3, RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 0-2; Peyton Church: 0-3; Carson Davis: 0-2, R, BB; Simon Kreklau: 0-3

GAME 2 vs. Barnesville

BRNS- 0 1 0 1 0 0 0- 2

WDNP- 4 0 1 1 0 3 X- 9

WADENA POST 171 PITCHING- Connor Davis: 5.2 IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 7K, 4BB; Tyson Barthel: 0.1 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB; Drew Lorentz: 1.0 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB

WADENA POST 171 BATTING- Isaac Hamann: 2-3, 2R, 1BB; Connor Davis: 1-1, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB; Kobe Snyder: 3-4, R, 2RBI; Tyson Barthel: 1-2, 2RBI, BB; Evan Lunde: 0-1, RBI; Brandon Wheeler: 0-3, RBI; Peyton Church: 0-3; Gunner Olson: 2-2, R, BB; Simon Kreklau: 2-3, R