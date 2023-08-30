Girls tennis: Wolverines take down Pierz in close match
The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team escaped Pierz winning 4-3 on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WADENA – Wadena-Deer Creek came out victorious on Tuesday as they took down Pierz 4-3 in a home match.
The two teams split the singles matches but the WDC doubles got the best of Pierz picking up two wins to secure the victory.
‘We have worked very hard early on in the season,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jil Fiemeyer said. “It came down to the last match and we battled it out to the end to get the win.”
Wadena-Deer Creek’s No. 2 singles Libby Hartman defeated Pierz’s Olivia Thielen (2-6, 6-2, 10-5) and No. 3 singles Claire Kapphahn took down Pierz’s Evalie Gall (6-2, 6-3).
Wolverines No. 1 doubles duo Katie and Anna Fiemeyer won their match against Pierz’s Kenna Otte and Clara Tax (6-1, 6-2). WDC’s No. 2 doubles Genevieve Pinnella and Cadie Leeseberg won in two sets (7-5, 6-4) against Pierz’s Madelyn Kessler and Grace Moeller.
Wolverines No. 1 singles Kaylee Endres fell to Pierz’s Britney Schommer (6-1, 6-3). WDC’s No. 4 singles Charlie Snyder also lost to Pierz’s Addie Thielen (7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-8). All of Snyder’s matches went down to a tiebreaker.
Pierz got the best of WDC in the No. 3 doubles matchup as Cameryn Herold and Lily Poser defeated the Wolverines’ Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt (6-3, 6-2).
WADENA-DEER CREEK-4 PIERZ-3
SINGLES
No. 1: Schommer (P) def. Endres 6-1, 6-3
No. 2: Hartman (WDC) def. O. Thielen 2-6, 6-2, 10-5
No. 3: Kapphahn (WDC) def. Gall 6-2, 6-3
No. 4: A. Thielen (P) def. Snyder 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-8
DOUBLES
No. 1: K. Fiemeyer/A. Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Otte/Tax 6-1, 6-2
No. 2: Pinnella/Leeseberg (WDC) def. Kessler/Moeller 7-5, 6-4
No. 3: Herold/Poser (P) def. Oldakowski/Schmidt 6-3, 6-2
