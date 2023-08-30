6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls tennis: Wolverines take down Pierz in close match

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team escaped Pierz winning 4-3 on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

CharlieSnyder.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's No. 4 singles Charlie Snyder returns serve in a match against Pierz on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Cooper Kanthak
By Cooper Kanthak
Today at 3:03 PM

WADENA – Wadena-Deer Creek came out victorious on Tuesday as they took down Pierz 4-3 in a home match.

The two teams split the singles matches but the WDC doubles got the best of Pierz picking up two wins to secure the victory.

AnnaFiemeyer.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's No. 1 doubles Anna Fiemeyer serves against Pierz on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

‘We have worked very hard early on in the season,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Jil Fiemeyer said. “It came down to the last match and we battled it out to the end to get the win.”

Wadena-Deer Creek’s No. 2 singles Libby Hartman defeated Pierz’s Olivia Thielen (2-6, 6-2, 10-5) and No. 3 singles Claire Kapphahn took down Pierz’s Evalie Gall (6-2, 6-3).

Wolverines No. 1 doubles duo Katie and Anna Fiemeyer won their match against Pierz’s Kenna Otte and Clara Tax (6-1, 6-2). WDC’s No. 2 doubles Genevieve Pinnella and Cadie Leeseberg won in two sets (7-5, 6-4) against Pierz’s Madelyn Kessler and Grace Moeller.

KayleeEndres.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's No. 1 singles Kaylee Endres rallies against her opponent in her match against Pierz on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Wolverines No. 1 singles Kaylee Endres fell to Pierz’s Britney Schommer (6-1, 6-3). WDC’s No. 4 singles Charlie Snyder also lost to Pierz’s Addie Thielen (7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-8). All of Snyder’s matches went down to a tiebreaker.

Pierz got the best of WDC in the No. 3 doubles matchup as Cameryn Herold and Lily Poser defeated the Wolverines’ Kelanie Oldakowski and Ryann Schmidt (6-3, 6-2).

WADENA-DEER CREEK-4 PIERZ-3

SINGLES

No. 1: Schommer (P) def. Endres 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Hartman (WDC) def. O. Thielen 2-6, 6-2, 10-5

No. 3: Kapphahn (WDC) def. Gall 6-2, 6-3

No. 4: A. Thielen (P) def. Snyder 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 10-8

DOUBLES

No. 1: K. Fiemeyer/A. Fiemeyer (WDC) def. Otte/Tax 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Pinnella/Leeseberg (WDC) def. Kessler/Moeller 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: Herold/Poser (P) def. Oldakowski/Schmidt 6-3, 6-2

KatieFiemeyer.JPG
Wadena-Deer Creek's No. 1 doubles Katie Fiemeyer backhands the ball in her match against Pierz on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Cooper Kanthak / Detroit Lakes Tribune

